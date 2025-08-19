Impact at Buckingham Palace after Prince Harry's secret letter comes to light

Prince Harry has once again become the center of attention after an emotional secret letter written in his own handwriting has come to light. This epistle has undoubtedly caused a great impact inside Buckingham Palace.

Last Friday, August 15, several members of the British royal family attended the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day. This was their first official event after enjoying their summer vacation.

At the event, Charles III, accompanied at all times by Queen Camilla, delivered an emotional speech addressed to the public. However, what drew the most attention that day was Prince Harry's unexpected intervention.

That day, despite his estrangement from the British Crown, the Duke of Sussex had the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip. All of this was possible thanks to the rapprochement he has recently initiated with his father.

According to GB News, after the event led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, a trusted friend of Prince Harry placed a letter at the National Memorial Arboretum. The note was accompanied by a wreath of red poppies.

Every August 15, Victory over Japan Day is commemorated at the foot of the Burma Star Memorial. This date marked the end of World War II after Japan's surrender following the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

This year, the ceremonies in the United Kingdom were marked by solemnity and the presence of members of the royal family. Especially by Prince Harry's unexpected intervention.

Although he was not present at the event, the Duke of Sussex wanted to show his respects in writing: "For me, this anniversary has added meaning." "My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign," he added in his letter.

Next, Prince Harry's epistle included a touching personal memory about his grandfather Prince Philip's discretion when speaking about that military experience:

"He spoke with humble discretion about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all those who stood by his side in that theater of war. As I think of him, I also think of each of you, of the hardships shared, of the bonds forged, and of the legacy you leave behind."

According to history books, on September 2, 1945, Prince Harry's grandfather was in Tokyo Bay, aboard the destroyer HMS Whelp. This British ship was present when Japanese officers signed the surrender on the USS Missouri.

Harry's letter was also addressed to the so-called "Forgotten Army," who fought in the Far East campaign. "On this 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we pause to remember the day when arms fell silent around the world, the true end of World War II."

The message acknowledged the strength of those fighters who, according to him, "faced a determined enemy until the end." "They fought in relentless terrain and endured months, even years, far from home, in conditions that most could hardly imagine," he added.

In addition, Prince Harry took the opportunity to reflect on reconciliation. "From the lessons of that bitter struggle came the understanding that even the fiercest enemies can, over time, become valuable partners in peace."

"I feel humbled by your example, proud of your service and dedication, and deeply grateful for what you endured. Your story is part of our shared heritage, and it must never be forgotten. With the deepest respect, thank you."

This letter was signed with his full title, "Harry, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex."