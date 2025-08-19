Cold shower for Princess Charlene: Monaco has already received the news

In the world of royalty, appearances are rarely just appearances. Every gesture, every photograph, every public appearance is read as a symbol, a silent message that circulates among palace walls and the pages of the international press.

In Monaco, where luxury blends with dynasties and spectacle, keeping the balance is a subtle dance. Although Charlene continues to fulfill her institutional role, there are rumors suggesting a certain discontent regarding some recent moves within the princely family.

The report suggests that Charlene might not be entirely comfortable with the growing prominence Alexandre Grimaldi, son of Prince Albert II and Nicole Coste, is gaining. However, his presence is becoming increasingly common at key events in the Principality.

| Europa Press

Cold shower for Charlene of Monaco

This young man is Alexandre Grimaldi, born in 2003 as a result of the relationship between the Monegasque sovereign and Nicole Coste. At 21 years old, he has begun to firmly shape his own identity within the sophisticated board of Monaco's royal house. The news is confirmed: from now on, he will have more influence in the institution, exactly what Charlene didn't want.

Discreet, but with a strong sense of belonging, Alexandre has taken an unexpected step. He has become the face of the renewal of the iconic Monte-Carlo Beach Club. It's a project that unites Jacquemus's style with the tradition of a landmark location.

Far from seeming like an improvised decision, his foray into the world of image is backed by mature reflection. "My father is a prince and head of state, so I can't imagine myself walking on a runway."

"On the other hand, if a prestigious brand asks me to be their ambassador and their image matches mine, why not?" That's how he explained it in an interview published in October 2023, where he also shared his vision for the future and his vocation for philanthropy.

"I'm studying business and management. It's a fairly broad field that still gives me time to define myself. But what I'm sure of, and I'd like to achieve it in the future, is to have my own charitable organization."

| Europa Press, Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @alexandregrimaldi

The news Charlene didn't want to receive

Far from drama and with a clear vision, Alexandre doesn't hide his pride in his lineage or his affection for his parents. "My father is present in my heart as much as my mother. Both are understanding and loving parents, I'm lucky to have this."

Although his tone is always calm, he also makes it clear that he's willing to defend himself if necessary: "I'll fight back if necessary. I'm not 'illegitimate' either...", he clarified firmly. With an active social life, Alexandre Grimaldi isn't trying to usurp anyone's place, but he does want to occupy his own.

However, not everyone might welcome this progress with the same enthusiasm. Princess Charlene might not look favorably on this growing prominence. Although the palace remains silent, in Monaco, the subtlest gesture can say it all.