The judge makes a decision about Marius Borg that unsettles Norway's princes

Image by Cristo Fernández
The Norwegian royal family isn't going through one of their best moments. For months, the name of Marius Borg, eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been at the center of controversy. The young man, who's 28 years old, has accumulated an endless list of legal troubles.

His behavior has caused unrest in the royal house and, above all, for his mother, who has seen how her firstborn has called the institution's image into question. On several occasions, Marius has been detained by the police. He has spent time in police stations, in holding cells, and has even faced interrogations with major public repercussions.

Marius Borg slicked back, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket, smiling while sitting in a chair with a red background.
Marius Borg doesn't have a good relationship with Norway's justice system | Twitter, @MailOnline

He has been accused of assault, threats, and abuse reported by former partners. His ex-girlfriends have recounted episodes of violence and have described behaviors that have shocked public opinion. The scandal has been so serious that he has even had his diplomatic passport, which he was entitled to as the son of the crown princess, revoked.

Nobody expected the latest news about Marius Borg that has shocked Norway's princes

Last June, the police revealed that Marius had been charged with more than twenty offenses. Among them, authorities have pointed to inappropriate conduct in personal relationships, traffic violations, and acts of vandalism.

The situation already seemed critical. However, in recent days, the media and judicial pressure has increased even more. The state prosecutor has finally filed formal charges.

Close-up of Marius Borg smiling
The young man has been charged with more crimes than he expected | Europa Press

According to Norwegian outlet NRK, prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø has confirmed that it's not 23 offenses, as initially thought, but 32. Henriksbø himself has described the case as "very serious."

He has stated that "abuse of power and violence in relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting marks and destroy lives." Even so, he has clarified that "the conditions to detain and imprison Høiby" aren't present at this time.

The judge's decision regarding Marius Borg has unsettled Norway's princes

The judicial decision has surprised both the press and Norway's crown princes themselves. It has completely disrupted the family's plans. It has been an unexpected blow and has made it clear that the process against Marius Borg has become tougher than expected.

Marius Borg and another man in evening dress pose next to an older woman wearing an emerald tiara.
The judicial process against Marius Borg is getting tougher and tougher | Europa Press

Heir Haakon and Mette-Marit have tried to keep silent, but in palace circles, people have commented on the enormous concern surrounding them.

The truth is that the charges have exposed the worst family crisis in years. Norwegian justice has set a new course in the case. Meanwhile, the judge's decision has left the princes in a complicated position, torn between family loyalty and institutional duty.

