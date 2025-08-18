Maximum happiness at Zarzuela thanks to the latest news about Princess Leonor

The Royal Family has experienced hours of excitement. The latest news about Leonor has filled everyone in Zarzuela with satisfaction. The heir to the throne of Spain has reached a new milestone in her career and has confirmed that her military training is progressing steadily.

Although January has always been considered the start of a new year, September symbolizes the true beginning of projects and changes. That "back to school" has played a big role and for Leonor, September 1 will mark a turning point.

| Europa Press

After enjoying a family summer in Mallorca and Greece, the princess will pack her bags and head to San Javier, in Murcia. There, she will begin her new term at the General Air and Space Academy. The young woman will thus start the final stage of her military training.

Leonor will soon return to her studies far from Zarzuela

Her time in Zaragoza and Marín is already behind her. On land and at sea, the princess has met all the challenges. She has sworn the flag, sailed on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, and now she will begin the challenge of taking to the skies.

In San Javier, Leonor will take on the daily routine of future aviators: she will wear a uniform, follow strict schedules, and share physical training. All of this under the same discipline as the rest of the cadets; nothing will be different for her.

| Europa Press

Leonor will be promoted to second-year midshipman, equivalent to a fourth-year ensign. Leonor will face a demanding curriculum, with theoretical classes, flight practice, and operational preparation. Everything will be identical to that of the 78th class of officers.

Life at the AGA will be intense for Leonor, but it will also be marked by camaraderie. Leonor will be surrounded by young people with the same dream: to fly high. In this environment, she will find her daily life.

Leonor will have to comply with the same rules as her peers

The key man in this stage is Colonel Luis Felipe González Asenjo, director of the Academy. With more than three decades of experience, he has made it clear that there are no concessions for anyone. Not even for the future queen: "The princess will be held to the same standards as the rest," he recalled in his latest speech.

| Europa Press

With this step, Leonor will complete her journey through the three branches of the military: army, navy, and now air and space. Everything will be completed in July 2026, when she receives the Grand Cross of Aeronautical Merit from King Felipe VI.

In Zarzuela, the news that only one year remains until that moment has filled everyone with pride and happiness. Princess Leonor has shown discipline, maturity, and perseverance. Every day she has come closer to becoming the future queen of Spain.