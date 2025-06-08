Juan Carlos I style: what Charles III did with Meghan Markle

In the intricate web of relationships within the British royal family, every gesture and word takes on special meaning. Recently, a detail has come to light that sheds new light on the relationship between King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step away from their royal duties, the British monarch had a particular nickname for Meghan.

what happened?

According to royal expert journalist Katie Nicholl, author of the book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Charles III referred to Meghan Markle as "Tungsten." This term, which in English means tungsten (W), refers to one of the hardest and most resistant metals on the periodic table. The choice of this nickname was not random. For Charles III, Meghan represented a figure of strength and inflexibility, qualities that, according to those close to him, reminded him of himself.

Tungsten is known for its ability to withstand high temperatures and its difficulty to be shaped. These characteristics seem to have inspired the nickname, suggesting that Meghan, like the metal, is a person who doesn't easily bend under pressure.

comparisons and reactions

Although the nickname "Tungsten" could be interpreted as praise for Meghan's strength, some have also seen it as a veiled criticism of her inflexible character. In a royal family where diplomatic smiles and strategic silences are commonplace, this detail is revealing.

Meanwhile, Meghan has continued building her life far from Buckingham. Her lifestyle show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, has caused various reactions, consolidating her image as a self-sufficient and media-profitable figure. According to sources close to the monarch, Charles III has expressed his wish that his son and daughter-in-law "keep financially afloat" and, most importantly, that they "don't knock on his door."

This nickname, which has now come to light, makes clear how difficult the relationship between Charles III and Meghan Markle is. The question is obvious: was it recognition of her strength or criticism of her intransigence? In any case, it adds another layer to the already complex fabric of the British royal family.

marquise of toulouse

The nickname "The Princess of Toulouse" has no relation to any official noble title. According to various sources, it is a play on words derived from the expression "knows it all," referring to the personality of Letizia. Since her arrival at the Royal House, the then Princess of Asturias showed a strong character and a proactive attitude, which would have caused tensions with some members of the royal family.

Although there are no official statements about the nickname, various sources close to the Royal House have confirmed its use. Journalist Martín Bianchi points out that the nickname "The Princess of Toulouse" was used by Juan Carlos I and other family members to refer to Letizia in a derogatory way.