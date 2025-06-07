Xavier Grasset gets an unexpected surprise on TV3 with 'la selva'

For months, TV3's afternoons seemed like an untamable jungle for Xavier Grasset. The journalist, known for his seriousness on "Més 324", ventured in September 2024 with "La Selva", an evening magazine show that promised to combine information and entertainment. However, the beginnings were hesitant, with ratings fluctuating between 6% and 10% of the audience share.

What happened?

Against all odds, "La Selva" has experienced a remarkable rise in its audience. Last Wednesday, the show reached a 14.2% audience share and 302,000 viewers, becoming the leader in its time slot in Catalonia. This surge is not isolated; already in March, the show had recorded a 13.1% share and 134,000 viewers.

This success is attributed to several factors. Grasset has managed to adapt the show's content, balancing current affairs topics with a more relaxed and accessible tone. In addition, the loyalty of the audience over 64 years old has been key to this growth.

Reactions on social media

Although Xavier Grasset has not made official statements about this recent success, his activity on social media reflects his satisfaction. Recently, he shared a family photo with his wife, Anna Maria, and his twin children, Anna and Bernat, celebrating the good audience numbers.

Critics have also acknowledged the show's positive evolution. Initially, "La Selva" was the subject of criticism for its tone and content. However, Grasset's ability to adjust the format and connect with the audience has been highlighted by analysts and specialized media outlets.

This change of course has not only benefited "La Selva". Other shows in TV3's evening slot, such as "Atrapa'm si pots", have also seen improvements in their ratings.

Xavier Grasset, a safe bet

Grasset began his career in local press, working at Ràdio Salou and Ràdio Reus, and collaborating in publications such as El Temps and El Periódico de Catalunya. In 1987, he joined Catalunya Ràdio, where he played key roles, including correspondent in Madrid and deputy director of 'El matí de Catalunya Ràdio'.

He directed landmark shows such as 'El món s'acaba', 'Tot gira', and 'L'oracle', the latter awarded the RAC Award for best radio show in 2009.

Consolidated presence on TV3

On television, Grasset has been a constant presence on TV3, participating in shows such as '12 punts', 'Artèria 33', and 'Sense títol'. Since the 2015-2016 season, he has hosted 'Més 3/24', a political and cultural debate space that has become a benchmark for its in-depth analysis and critical perspective.