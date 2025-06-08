The new problem that's coming for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't stopped being protagonists on the international media stage. Having become icons of a new way of understanding the monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex built a parallel empire in California with their own narrative. But now, that narrative may be about to crack.

tension between brothers reaches a new point

Prince William, heir to the throne, has never hidden his discomfort with his younger brother's decisions. However, things seem to have escalated to an unprecedented level. According to sources close to the British royal family, William is reportedly determined to take a step that would change Harry and Meghan's relationship with the institution.

Although they're no longer active members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan still officially keep that status. It was Queen Elizabeth II who, with a certain leniency, allowed them to keep their titles despite the famous "Megxit." But William doesn't share that benevolence. In his vision of a modern and disciplined monarchy, there's no room for contradictions between privileges and responsibilities.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

king Charles III's reaction: avoiding an internal war

Meanwhile, current King Charles III prefers restraint. He doesn't want to fuel a new family media war, much less provoke a scandal that would overshadow his reign. That's why he has kept the titles in the hands of the Sussexes, even if that means living with an increasingly uncomfortable institutional ambiguity.

Even so, royal observers say the king would be willing to give the green light if his eldest son, once on the throne, decides to act. It would be a historic decision: the first time a member of the royal family loses their titles not because of serious scandals, but due to a matter of political coherence.

| XCatalunya

the scenario that could unfold

If Meghan and Harry lose their titles, the consequences wouldn't be merely symbolic. It would be a definitive separation from the institution, with no official treatment and no legitimacy to use the royal image in their projects. A complete break that could directly affect the value of their brand and their future contracts.

In addition, this could generate mixed reactions among the couple's followers, especially in the US, where they have strong support. Institutionally, it would represent a forceful statement about the new direction of the British monarchy under William's leadership.

the final twist: a decision already made

According to sources close to Kensington Palace, Prince William has already signed the decision to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles once he is crowned. It's not an idea, it's not a possibility: it's an action in progress. Only the official moment is missing. The royal family is preparing to announce it with a calculated strategy, avoiding any interpretation as retaliation.

What began as a romantic revolution will end as a definitive divorce. The last thread that tied Harry and Meghan to the crown is about to break. This time, there's no turning back.