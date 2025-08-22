Joy at Zarzuela thanks to the great news about Infanta Sofía and her mother

In the Palacio de la Zarzuela, there has been an atmosphere of great joy in recent days. The reason has been news related to Infanta Sofía and Queen Letizia. Both have shared the same passion, and that bond has become a source of pride for the entire royal family.

It has been confirmed that Sofía has followed her mother's guidance and has made a key decision for her immediate future. The youngest daughter of the royals has already begun the countdown to start one of the most important stages of her life.

| Casa Real

As the royal household confirmed a few weeks ago, Infanta Sofía hasn't followed in her sister Leonor's footsteps and hasn't chosen military training. Instead, she has decided to pursue a path directly in the university field.

Infanta Sofía will soon leave Zarzuela to continue her studies

After completing her studies at Atlantic College in Wales, Sofía has eagerly prepared for her arrival in Portugal. In a few days, she will begin the first year of her degree in political science and international relations there.

The academic program has been designed in English, although it also includes courses in Portuguese, French, and German. The plan is part of Forward College, with campuses in Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin. It has been guaranteed that all degrees are recognized by the European Higher Education Area and that the institution is affiliated with the prestigious London School of Economics.

| Casa Real

The choice of Lisbon as her first destination hasn't been random. The Portuguese capital is just a few hours from Madrid and keeps historical ties with the Spanish royal family.

Leonor made her debut there in 2024 during her first international visit, and the close relationship with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a great friend of the royals, has been strengthened there. Everything suggests that the Portuguese leader will pay close attention to Sofía's stay in his country.

Sofía has chosen her first destination far from Zarzuela with help from those around her

Queen Letizia has also shown her special affection for Portugal on several occasions. She has enjoyed private stays, such as the one in 2011 at the castle of businessman Vasco Manuel de Quevedo Pereira Coutinho. In addition, she has publicly expressed her love for fado.

| Europa Press

She has attended Carminho's concerts, and in 2018, she received a surprise from Rebelo de Sousa with a performance by Cuca Roseta in El Pardo. For all these reasons, the news has been received in Zarzuela with great enthusiasm. Sofía has chosen an international and cosmopolitan path, and she has done so by following her mother's example and inspiration.

Queen Letizia has passed on to her daughter her passion for Portugal and its culture. Now, that influence has become the driving force for a new future that has filled the entire family with satisfaction.