The rumor about Prince George circulating around Kensington Palace has just been confirmed

The British royal family is once again making headlines because of the developments surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three young children. The media attention is now focused on Prince George, who at 12 years old is at a crucial stage in his life.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have tried to keep their children's privacy since they started their family. However, George's future schooling is generating interest that crosses borders and increases expectations. The key is how to combine royal tradition with the normal life they want for their children.

A childhood marked by discretion

George has grown up in an environment designed so he could enjoy games, studies, and family routines without the pressure of the spotlight. Kate and William chose to raise him in Windsor, in a rural setting far from palace life. This way, they tried to protect him from excessive media exposure.

The family lived in Adelaide Cottage, a simpler home than other royal properties, close to the children's school. There, the Prince and Princess of Wales personally cared for their children and took part in their daily routines. The three little ones have shared school experiences, field trips, and family activities.

Now they're preparing to move to Forest Lodge, a larger house also located in Windsor Great Park. This change aims for more space and proximity to future schools. The move is a key step in the new stage George is facing.

The rumor about Prince George is confirmed

Kensington Palace has been the setting for Kate's latest decision, which confirms what until now was a rumor. The princess wants George to study in London and live as much like a normal child as possible. However, she's handling it quietly, without giving specific details.

The rumor suggests that George could start his secondary education at a London school instead of following the Eton tradition. Royal experts say Kate is looking for a more modern, coeducational, and less elitist school. With this stance, she intends to make a difference from the paths followed by previous heirs.

The princess's secrecy has sparked debate among royal followers. Some applaud her effort to protect her son's privacy. Others believe that the lack of information increases the pressure on the young prince.

Expectation for Prince George's future

Royal analysts agree that the move to secondary education will mark a turning point in George's life. He's facing a moment of personal growth and preparation for his future responsibilities. The choice of school will be decisive in this process.

Commentator Jennie Bond explained that the change of stage creates normal nerves in any teenager. George, more reserved than his siblings, has shown signs of maturity in recent years. Experts believe he'll take on this challenge with calm and confidence.

Kate and William are clear that they want a balanced future for George. Their goal is for him to combine a normal life with the weight of the crown. The coming school year is shaping up to be a crucial moment to achieve it.