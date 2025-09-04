The Air Academy admits the rumor about Princess Leonor and her bodyguard

From the moment Princess Leonor arrived at the Air Academy, it was clear that her environment was carefully organized. Proof of this is how, from San Javier, they have confirmed the rumor about how the heiress's team of bodyguards is organized.

Although the idea is emphasized that Leonor has the same conditions as the rest of the students, the truth is that there are differences. It should not be forgotten that she is the future queen, so above all, her security must be guaranteed. That's why the Air Academy has been fortified for the princess.

| Europa Press

The Air Academy confirms the latest about Princess Leonor's security

Princess Leonor has already spent four days at the Air Academy in San Javier, Murcia, to begin her final military discipline. For 10 months, these facilities will become her home until she successfully completes the entire course. Since the heiress has now become part of the school, it has decided to fortify itself.

In this regard, the Air Academy has confirmed the rumor about the bodyguards who ensure Princess Leonor's security. They admit that she has a personal structure designed to protect and accompany her, although without breaking the normality of daily life at the AGA. Specifically, there is talk of a group of 15 security agents who work discreetly.

These bodyguards know how to go unnoticed so that her routine at the Air Academy unfolds with maximum tranquility without attracting attention. The operation combines civil guards and national police officers who monitor entrances, hallways, classrooms, and common areas throughout the entire training.

This is a guarantee for Princess Leonor, who is facing one of the greatest challenges of her military training. It is also a guarantee for the queen, who can be at ease despite being aware of the fears that torment her eldest daughter. Meanwhile, Leonor's security works in a coordinated and silent manner, so the princess can focus on her training.

This is Princess Leonor's environment at the Air Academy

In addition to the security team, Princess Leonor has a highly specialized personal instructor. She is the first female Eurofighter pilot in Spain, who will be her guide during her first flights at the Air Academy. This is a guarantee of emotional confidence for the heiress at such delicate moments in her training.

The instructor will not only pass on aviation knowledge to her, but also security and encouragement, since the princess had some anxiety at the aircraft controls. The routine at the Air Academy is designed to foster discipline and comprehensive training. Her day begins early and doesn't end until night.

| Europa Press

Behind every simulator, every hallway, and every class, there is a silent team that ensures her security. Thanks to that protection, she can focus on learning to pilot a Pilatus PC-21 in her own aircraft (7 m), without sharing it with other cadets.

This deployment doesn't seek to stand out; on the contrary, the escorts move discreetly, so that Princess Leonor is treated "like any other student". Her residence is similar to that of her classmates, but with the only difference that behind her there is a large team of bodyguards.

The Air Academy thus becomes an environment where technical training, military rigor, and a generous dose of privacy are intertwined. Security, with its 15 agents, her assigned team, and her pioneering instructor, is an essential part of that environment. These are not privileges, but necessary conditions given her institutional role.