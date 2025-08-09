it's official: Irene Urdangarin's inner circle confirms Juan Urquijo's happy news

Irene Urdangarin's inner circle didn't hesitate for a second to reveal news that brought a smile to more than one person. These people have revealed the real status of the young woman's romantic relationship with Juan Urquijo.

It was in April 2024 when ¡Hola! caused a great stir by publishing the first images of the youngest daughter of the former Dukes of Palma and Teresa Urquijo's brother. These photographs confirmed their romantic relationship.

| Europa Press

During all this time, Irene Urdangarin has tried to keep her romance with Juan Urquijo away from the cameras and the media. However, in recent weeks, this task has become much more complicated for them.

All this after rumors of a crisis between them have started to grow louder than ever. These rumors originated from Irene's decision not to accompany her boyfriend to the hospital when his first nephew was born.

| Europa Press

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, the uncertainty over whether Irene Urdangarin would attend little Lucas's baptism further fueled these speculations. This question was finally answered: Felipe VI's niece did attend this family celebration.

Now, despite the rumors, everything indicates that there is no such distance between them. In fact, the couple reportedly enjoyed a few days of vacation in Galicia filled with romance and special moments. This information has been revealed by the couple's inner circle.

Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo appear very close during their summer vacation

According to the portal Informalia, Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo spent the last weekend of July at the luxurious Pazo de Oca, located in the province of Pontevedra.

There, both attended a prominent party held in this baroque palace, known as the Galician Versailles. They did so in the company of more than 200 guests. This event, according to reports, brought together numerous figures from high society in a unique setting.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

The hostess of the gathering was Allegra Hohenlohe, great-granddaughter of the Duchess of Medinaceli. During the party, Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo shared moments with other members of the European elite, at an evening enlivened with Galician bagpipes and an elegant dinner.

However, despite the high profile of the party's guests, the couple didn't go unnoticed at all. This was due to the constant public displays of affection they shared, which, as expected, caught the attention of many attendees.

This gathering undoubtedly reinforces the image of stability projected by Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo, who seem closer than ever. In addition, according to the aforementioned media, the daughter of Infanta Cristina was also present at Piru Urquijo's 90th birthday.

The celebration took place at the Los Molinillos estate, one of the Urquijo family's most cherished places. Both flew from London, the city where Irene continues her studies, to be close to Juan's loved ones on this very special day.