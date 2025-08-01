Maximum risk for Felipe VI: the reason why Leonor almost ascended to the throne

For years, every summer King Felipe VI keeps his unmissable appointment with the sea at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE de Vela. However, the morning of July 31, 2025, was marked by a moment of genuine danger. A moment of maximum risk that could have caused serious injuries to King Felipe.

Championship context and standings

The king's boat is in eighth place in the ABANCA ORC 0 class, hovering around the middle of the table. Although the chances for a podium finish remain open, the competition is fierce: "Pez de Abril" leads the ORC A class, while the Italian "Vudu" dominates in ORC 0 after the coastal regatta. Aifos achieved a commendable sixth place in the crucial coastal regatta on Friday, showing resilience despite the scare experienced by King Felipe.

What happened in Palma and the previous context

Felipe VI arrived in Palma on Saturday, July 26, to participate in the 43rd edition of this international regatta, which runs until August 2. As skipper of Aifos, a Spanish Navy vessel, he leads these days of competition with passion, already adding up to nearly four decades of personal dedication to nautical sports.

At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, he was finalizing details while sitting inside the boat, checking his backpack. Suddenly, a sail — along with the heavy boom that supports it — came loose from several feet up and descended, almost grazing his head.

The critical moment and the king's reaction

Off camera, there were shouts of alarm among the crew. However, Felipe VI, far from being alarmed, looked up for a few seconds, calmed himself, and resumed his tasks as if nothing had happened. Witnesses indicated that he was just a few inches out of the object's path, which prevented what could have been a serious accident.



The sequence was recorded with a cell phone that captured everything in detail. The video has circulated on social media such as TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Official reactions and Felipe VI's background in sailing

The Royal Household didn't issue a special statement about the incident. Felipe VI continued at sea the next day, resuming the competition on August 1 as usual and with no changes to his vacation.

The monarch is a great fan of regattas. His career in sailing began at a very young age, debuting at 16 with Sirius IV, and since then he hasn't missed this annual nautical event.

Looking to the immediate future

The regatta remains open until Saturday, August 2, when the trophy ceremony presided over by the king is scheduled. Felipe VI is expected to keep his involvement until the end, as he always has, he feels very comfortable near the sea.

Many users have commented ironically that, for a few seconds, Princess Leonor might have had to prepare a speech and official outfit from one day to the next. In a lighthearted and always joking tone, several internet users have even suggested that if the boom had fallen closer, the Royal Household would have had to organize an express succession.