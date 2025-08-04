The real problem for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: England shocked

England has once again been left shocked after the latest statements from Prince Harry. What seemed like a period of discretion and low profile from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has abruptly ended, with a public appearance that has stirred up old conflicts. The couple's real problem has once again been exposed, and this time, with a forcefulness that has surprised even their detractors.

During his participation at the Nexus Global Summit, Prince Harry spoke about the intense media pressure and digital harassment the Duchess suffered. He emphasized that this environment became unsustainable and that, in 2018, Meghan became one of the most attacked public figures worldwide. These words put into context the difficulties they faced and that influenced their decision to step away from traditional public exposure.

| Europa Press

These statements were made during a public conversation with Rachel Gerrol, co-founder of NEXUS, where Harry explained the origin and values of the Archewell Foundation. According to his explanation, the harassment Meghan suffered drove the organization's focus toward mental health and digital protection. He also pointed out that they met families who had lost their children to suicides related to social media, which gave their mission even more meaning.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fight against media pressure

Meanwhile, Meghan had already spoken on other occasions about this suffering; in a podcast, she confessed that for eight months she was attacked by the press. "I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby, but what was published is almost insurmountable," she stated. In the Netflix docuseries, several voices pointed to a systematic smear campaign against her.

| Europa Press

Businessman Christopher Bouzy, a specialist in digital data analysis, pointed out in that same documentary that there are people who have turned hatred toward Meghan into a full-time job. For him, the only "crime" of the Duchess has been marrying a prince, and that has unleashed an unprecedented media storm. The combination of racism, misogyny, and institutional pressure has been, according to both, unbearable.

Harry reappears at a tense moment with the Crown while Meghan Markle increases her public presence

The shock in England has not only come from the statements, but also from the timing. Prince Harry has reappeared alone while the United Kingdom continues to debate his right to have security during his visits to the country. "I don't know how much longer my father has left, he won't speak to me because of this security issue," he revealed.

These comments have reopened the rift with the royal family, just when it seemed the atmosphere was calming down. In addition, at the same time, Meghan Markle has resumed her public activity with a very personal strategy: sharing family moments on social media. For the first time, she has shown images of her children in an everyday setting, far from the initial secrecy.

| Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @meghan

Amid all these developments, the couple's team has undergone a restructuring. Four key people have left and new advisors have joined, including Meredith Kendall Maines, who is already serving as communications director. The couple have increased their media agenda and seem determined to tell their story without intermediaries.