Infanta Cristina under scrutiny after the latest news about Juan Carlos I

The start of the school year has been, as it is every year, a key stage for the royal family: King Felipe and Queen Letizia have resumed their agenda after the summer holidays. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have returned to their duties as students, and even Queen Sofía has gone back to her institutional role. However, what has been most surprising are the latest news about Juan Carlos I, which have put the spotlight on Infanta Cristina.

From the royal household, they have taken care of all these details to the fullest and have wanted to project an image of normality and commitment. They have worked to make sure everything goes perfectly. As always, they have tried to avoid any shadow over the institution.

| Europa Press

However, not everything has been under their control because some of King Juan Carlos I's actions have caused discomfort. The emeritus has remained completely distant from official events. He has also enjoyed, without hiding too much, his private life.

Juan Carlos I plans to travel to Galicia

This weekend, Juan Carlos I is planning a new getaway to Galicia. According to Vanitatis, he has organized a very special celebration.

It is a mussel raft, a tradition very much his own. He has chosen Sanxenxo as the setting. There, he will gather several of his closest friends.

| Europa Press

It has been an intimate gathering, although not entirely discreet. It will be held in a very symbolic year: the 50th anniversary of his accession to the throne. The emeritus wants to commemorate that date in his own way and will enjoy the local seafood, the sea, and the company of his loved ones.

Infanta Cristina in the spotlight after the latest about Juan Carlos I

The most talked about, however, has not been the party itself, but the guest list. There has been speculation about the presence of some family members. Among them, Infanta Elena, several grandchildren, and his niece María Zurita, but the big question has been Infanta Cristina.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Cristina has been in the spotlight since the details of the event were leaked. Everyone has been watching to see whether she would attend or not. Her attendance would have sent a clear message about her bond with her father.

At a time when the royal household is trying to protect its image, every gesture matters. Infanta Cristina, with her mere presence, could have sparked a new debate. That's why her possible attendance has been closely watched and, once again, she has found herself in the spotlight.