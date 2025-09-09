Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
A bearded man and a smiling woman appear together in the foreground with a sparkling eyes and teary face emoji at the center of the image.
The Princes of Wales have announced something very important | Europa Press
Happiness at Kensington Palace after the announcement from William and Kate Middleton: Official

The announcement has caused a stir: William and Kate are opting for a key change in their personal and family life

Author photo of Daniel H. Marín
by Daniel H. Marín

The news breaks with force: the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to take an important step in their family lives. They will move in the coming months from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, a majestic mansion located within Windsor Great Park.

For weeks, there had been speculation about this move, since Forest Lodge offers more space than their current residence. The family will go from a four-bedroom house to one with eight, featuring spacious living rooms and a structure that combines classic and modern elements.

Let's imagine marble fireplaces, plaster cornices, Venetian windows, and a striking vaulted ceiling in the foyer. In addition, it will have a fully equipped kitchen, reinforced security complexes, and two garages that will strengthen their privacy and well-being in a safe environment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton elegantly dressed standing in front of a window with curtains.
Soon, the future kings of the United Kingdom will move to Forest Lodge | Europa Press

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made an important decision

Although an exact date for the move hasn't been announced yet, the expectation is that it will take place before the end of the year. In June, the necessary planning applications were submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council.

A month later, they obtained permission to carry out both interior and exterior renovations at Forest Lodge. The work has already begun, and painters and decorators have been seen working in the rooms of the house, which points to a thorough "facelift."

A woman in a white polka-dot dress and a black hat is talking to a man in a blue suit with medals and decorations at a formal event.
The new life of the Princes of Wales away from Kensington Palace | Europa Press

Kate Middleton and William want to strengthen the home's protection

Security is a clear priority for the Prince and Princess. New barriers and visual protection systems, such as hedges, trees, and fences, are being installed to preserve their privacy at the new residence.

They have also confirmed that all these improvements will be financed by themselves and not with public funds. It is even being considered that, after the move, they could pay a market rent. This is uncommon in royal residences, but it is consistent with their modern and austere approach.

One constant they have wanted to keep is the family lifestyle they have cultivated. As in Adelaide Cottage, there won't be live-in staff at Forest Lodge.

A group of formally dressed people waving from a balcony.
The monarchs want to protect their three children | Europa Press

They will have the assistance of their nanny, María Teresa Turrión, without any employees residing in the house. Everything responds to their purpose of keeping a relaxed and normalized environment for their three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

In addition, the rural setting of Forest Lodge fits perfectly with their desire to offer their family a peaceful life, close to nature and away from the urban hustle and bustle. It also allows them to stay close to the children's school and keep the focus on their well-being.

