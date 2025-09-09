Kate Middleton carries out her revenge against Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace stays silent

The atmosphere in the British royal family is once again filled with gestures that say more than words. On September 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, Kate Middleton reappeared.

She did so at an unexpected event and made it clear that her role alongside Prince William remains key in the monarchy. All this happened while Prince Harry returned to London, which has increased the tension and the inevitable comparisons.

A return filled with symbolism

Kate and William visited the Women's Institute in Sunningdale. This center was always linked to Queen Elizabeth II, who presided over it for decades and made it one of her most cherished causes. The choice of location was not random. The Wales couple wanted to pay tribute to the sovereign on a date marked by memory and mourning.

In an unexpected gesture, Kate decided to join her husband's schedule at the last minute. The princess appeared in a gray and burgundy plaid dress. The detail of her look did not go unnoticed, because in every public appearance she sends a calculated message. With her presence, she reinforced the image of unity alongside William and reminded everyone of the leading role she holds in the future of the crown.

Harry, back home

Meanwhile, just a few kilometers (a few miles) away, Prince Harry landed in London. His first stop was St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where he left flowers on his grandmother's grave. The gesture was intimate and solemn, far from the media exposure, but inevitably compared to the public schedule of his brother and sister-in-law.

Charles III's youngest son will remain in the United Kingdom for several days. In addition to honoring Queen Elizabeth II, he will attend charity events and meetings linked to projects he has kept since before his departure from the royal family. His presence, however, has not changed the coldness that separates him from his brother.

The palace's silence

William and Harry were just fifteen minutes apart. Even so, no one expects a meeting between them. Their differences continue to define the relationship, and not even the queen's anniversary has served as a bridge.

Buckingham Palace has not made a move either. They have neither confirmed private meetings nor shown any intention of bringing positions closer. Charles III keeps the secrecy, even though some people desired a symbolic gesture of reconciliation. For now, the only evident thing is the lack of direct contact between father and son, and the insurmountable distance between the brothers.

Revenge in silence

Analysts see Kate's appearance as a way to mark territory. In the face of Harry's return and the shadow of Meghan Markle, the princess has chosen to appear strong, serene, and committed to Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. She did not need statements. Her mere presence next to William at such a symbolic event was enough.

The result is clear: Kate Middleton strengthens her position within the royal family at the very moment Harry is back in the country. A silent move, interpreted by many as a cold revenge, while Buckingham Palace watches without intervening.