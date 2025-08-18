The important message King Felipe just received about his friend Jaime Anglada

King Felipe VI has received a very important message in the last few hours related to his close friend, the Mallorcan singer-songwriter Jaime Anglada. Nine days after the serious accident he suffered in Palma de Mallorca, the musician remains in the ICU at Son Espases University Hospital. Felipe has closely followed the progress of his health condition, as he keeps a very close friendship with him that has lasted for years.

The content of the message received indicates that Jaime Anglada has shown clear signs of improvement. According to Paloma Barrientos on Fiesta, the doctors have withdrawn both the sedation and the ventilator from the musician, which indicates positive progress. This detail has reassured the monarch, who has been alert to every medical update since the accident.

The relationship between the king and Anglada is much more than a coincidence between public figures; it is a personal friendship that has grown over more than a decade. They met thanks to their shared passion for sailing, and since then they have shared private and family moments. Just a few weeks ago, the artist visited Marivent Palace with his wife, and days earlier, Felipe enjoyed one of his concerts at the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

King Felipe puts his vacation on hold to support Jaime Anglada

After the accident, which occurred when Anglada was riding a motorcycle in Palma de Mallorca, the Royal Household has been promptly informed about his progress. Felipe VI himself has closely followed every medical report issued by the University Hospital. Sources close to the family say that the king has been in frequent contact with Anglada's family, especially with his wife, Pilar Aguiló.

This personal relationship has had visible consequences, as the monarch has suspended his days of rest in Greece to return to Spain. Although he has also intervened due to the situation with the wildfires, sources from Zarzuela have confirmed that one of his priorities has been to learn about his friend's health condition. The hospital is expected to do so this Monday, in a gesture that shows the deep affection he feels for Anglada.

Jaime Anglada and King Felipe: a friendship strengthened in adversity

The accident has caused a wave of solidarity in Mallorca, where the singer-songwriter is very beloved. The recovery, although slow, has shown signs that many did not expect so soon. This progress has had a special resonance among those who, like the king, know the artist beyond his public persona.

In the interview that Telecinco brought back this week, recorded in 2021, Anglada spoke candidly about his friendship with Felipe VI. "The king is truly worth it as a person," he said at the time, words that now take on new meaning. The message received by the monarch not only confirms that the recovery is advancing, but also that the connection between them remains intact, even in the hardest moments.