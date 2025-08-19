The famous queen who has betrayed Queen Letizia because of Infanta Cristina

The Royal Family is once again at the center of the conversation due to a matter that combines friendship, loyalties, and an unexpected twist. In recent days, it has become known that a very well-known queen has betrayed Doña Letizia under the influence of Infanta Cristina. The relationship between the protagonists of this story seemed solid, but reality has ultimately revealed a very different scenario.

The spotlight in this case has been taken by Máxima of the Netherlands, whose closeness to Queen Letizia had been the subject of speculation for years. However, the queen consort of the Netherlands has surprised everyone by clearly siding with Infanta Cristina's circle. This unexpected decision has caused a real stir, as it breaks the image of cordiality between the two queens.

Until recently, the wife of Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands was considered one of Doña Letizia's closest allies. Official events, international encounters, and images of both smiling seemed to confirm it. But in reality, Máxima's true friend has always been Infanta Cristina, with whom she has kept a relationship for more than two decades.

The bond between Cristina and Máxima that has left Letizia aside

Perhaps many have forgotten it, but Cristina de Borbón has been part of the most intimate circle of the Argentine queen for years. That bond was forged in Máxima's early days in Europe, when she was beginning to make her way in a world of protocols and royal demands. At that time, Cristina became a discreet and constant support, accompanying her at key moments of her adaptation.

Recent rumors about the private vacation of Felipe VI and Letizia in Greece together with the kings of the Netherlands have brought this story back to mind. Pilar Eyre, an expert on the Royal Family, has recalled that "Máxima and Letizia aren't friends, the one she's really good friends with is Infanta Cristina." These statements definitively clarify the real map of affinities within the European royal houses.

The journalist herself has revealed that Cristina and her children have visited the residence that the Dutch monarchs have in Greece on several occasions. Likewise, Máxima has traveled to Barcelona at different times to spend time with her friend. These gestures, far from being mere anecdotes, confirm the strength of a bond that has survived personal changes and media turbulence.

Infanta Cristina, the key support for Máxima of the Netherlands

During the years when Máxima lived in Barcelona, this friendship was naturally consolidated. The families shared private gatherings, visits to the Catalan city, and getaways in which both women's children enjoyed being the protagonists. At that time, Cristina was still living with Iñaki Urdangarin and kept a stable life, while Máxima was preparing to become the future queen.

The bond between the two women was also supported by the need for confidences. Cristina, used to living in the shadow of the Crown, offered Máxima a space of trust in which to share concerns. For the Argentine, who had radically changed her life by joining royalty, having that closeness was a key piece in establishing herself in her role.

The return of Infanta Cristina to the spotlight breaks the balance between queens

Over time, the relationship went through ups and downs; the Nóos case and Urdangarin's conviction marked a turning point for Cristina, who was relegated to the background. Meanwhile, Máxima established herself as a very active queen with an impeccable international agenda. The distance between them was inevitable, but they never completely broke off their relationship.

The truth is that the current situation has once again highlighted how loyalties are divided within European royalty. Although Doña Letizia and Máxima publicly appear close, in private, sympathies seem to be directed toward Cristina. Many have interpreted this gesture as a betrayal of Letizia, who expected greater complicity from her Dutch counterpart.