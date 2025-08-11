Ibiza, wig and sunglasses: Princess Leonor breaks royal family rules

Princess Leonor has once again found herself at the center of public attention, but not for official reasons. During this summer, the heir to the throne has surprised everyone by breaking some of the strict rules of the Royal Household, opting for a more relaxed side and distancing herself from the usual protocol. This attitude has sparked a debate about her public role and the image she should project as the future queen.

The contrast with her year of military training has been remarkable. For months, the heir has been immersed in demanding instruction aboard frigates and training ships, with little rest and a lot of discipline. When it ended, she took advantage of the summer to appear in Mallorca in a less formal environment and without the strict rules of the Royal Household.

| Europapress

However, it was her time in Ibiza that has drawn the most attention. According to El Nacional, Leonor tried to go unnoticed under a wig and striking sunglasses, typical of the most popular nightclubs there.

Despite her discretion, some witnesses claim that the princess enjoyed several nights in a very festive atmosphere, with "one too many drinks." Fortunately, she herself reportedly kept the situation under control before it could get complicated.

Leonor breaks the rules of the Royal Household

This attitude has surprised many because it breaks with the tradition of the Royal Household, where every public move of its members is planned and strictly controlled. Leonor seems to be exploring new ways to experience her youth, trying to combine her institutional role with the normalcy that anyone her age seeks. However, this duality poses a challenge both for her and for the institution she represents.

| Europapress

Meanwhile, in Mallorca, King Felipe VI has continued with his official commitments, taking part in the traditional King's Cup sailing regatta, a family and emblematic event. The princess, meanwhile, has kept a low profile in most of her public appearances, preferring more intimate settings and cultural activities that don't involve an official photo op. Discretion remains key, although with more relaxed nuances.

A different summer for Princess Leonor and the Royal Household

It's clear that the Royal Household is going through a delicate moment regarding the management of the future queen's image. Leonor's getaways and her change in personal style show that the protocol is slowly adapting to current times. Her latest moves in Ibiza are clear signs of that evolution, although always under watchful eyes.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

In conclusion, Princess Leonor is building her own path between the demands of her position and her right to enjoy a freer youth. This summer has shown that, although her schedule is marked by discipline, there's also room for spontaneity and the pursuit of private moments. The Royal Household and society are watching closely every step the future queen takes.