We sneak into King Juan Carlos's €11M mansion

It seems like it was just yesterday when a statement from the Royal House shook the foundations of the Spanish monarchy. On August 3, 2020, King Juan Carlos announced to his son, King Felipe VI, his decision to move his residence outside Spain.

A decision motivated, in his own words, by "the public impact that certain past events" were generating. Five years have passed since then, a period in which his physical presence has faded, but his shadow, filled with both controversy and nostalgia, remains more present than ever.

Since then, the former Head of State for almost four decades has lived a voluntary exile that, far from being austere, has taken place in one of the most luxurious spots on the planet. Far from the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the emeritus has found in Abu Dhabi a tailor-made refuge, a place where discretion and opulence go hand in hand.

| Nurai

Although his visits to Sanxenxo have become a constant trickle, his true home is thousands of miles (kilometers) away, in an artificial paradise that redefines the concept of exclusivity.

An artificial paradise as a new palace

The new "palace" of King Juan Carlos is located on Nurai Island, whose name means "light" in Arabic. For good reason. This small corner of the Persian Gulf, just 15 minutes by boat from the Emirati capital, is a spectacle of turquoise waters, white sand, and cutting-edge architecture.

In this dreamlike setting stands the mansion that houses the monarch, a spectacular villa valued at more than 11 million euros. The property is not his, but belongs to the royal family of Abu Dhabi, a gesture of friendship and hospitality from his great friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.

Before settling here, Juan Carlos spent some time at the lavish Emirates Palace hotel, a place where a night can easily exceed 2,000 euros. However, the need for absolute privacy led him to seek a more intimate retreat. He found it in this mansion of more than 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 square meters) built on a plot of almost 45,208 sq. ft. (4,200 square meters).

The residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an impressive pool with sea views, private beach access, and even a helipad. Inside, marble and endless windows are combined with designer living rooms, a movie theater for 18 people, a billiard table, and a foosball table. All of this is complemented by the services of a five-star resort, such as a personal trainer and in-home spa treatments.

| Nurai

The entourage that keeps the emeritus's secret

A king, even if he is emeritus and far from his country, is never completely alone. The true luxury of his retirement doesn't reside solely within the walls of his mansion, but in the small and loyal circle of trust that accompanies him day by day. According to what was revealed some time ago on current affairs programs, Juan Carlos I has a team of at least five Spanish nationals who look after his well-being and security.

This entourage is made up of three valets, who take care of his daily needs, and two bodyguards who guarantee his protection. In addition, there is a team focused on his health, one of his greatest concerns in recent years.

A physical therapist and a personal trainer help him keep fit, while his primary care physician, Dr. Manuel Sánchez, constantly supervises his condition. Moreover, he has the support of the trusted medical staff of the Emirati president himself, yet another sign of the preferential treatment he receives in the country.