A tax official confesses and puts King Juan Carlos on the ropes

A tax technician from Hacienda, belonging to Gestha, has exposed the tax situation of King Juan Carlos, casting doubt on his tax residency in the United Arab Emirates. This statement has raised alarms and has led experts from the tax authority to call for a thorough review. The investigation into the former monarch's tax compliance is thus gaining new momentum with possible legal consequences.

Gestha technicians indicate that, according to the Spain-UAE agreement, in order to be a tax resident there, one must reside and be a UAE national. However, in the case of Juan Carlos I, there is no evidence that he has acquired the nationality, so he could not be considered a tax resident there. For this reason, they argue that he should pay taxes in Spain and that the Tax Agency has the duty to open an inspection to verify his situation.

| Europa Press

There are only two exceptional ways to acquire nationality in the UAE: for exceptional merits in science, art, or sports, or through a presidential naturalization decree. Both are highly restrictive and do not seem applicable to the emeritus king, according to experts. In addition, UAE laws require those who acquire nationality to renounce their previous citizenship, which makes it even more difficult for Juan Carlos to have achieved tax residency there.

Juan Carlos and his tax residency in the UAE under scrutiny

UAE citizenship is granted mainly by descent or marriage, and requires long periods of residence and knowledge of the Arabic language. Hacienda technicians point out that it is unlikely the former monarch meets these criteria. Therefore, they insist that, unless there is an official renunciation of Spanish nationality, his tax residency should be considered in Spain and they call on Hacienda to act accordingly.

| Europa Press

The Tax Agency has been urged to investigate the origin of nearly €4.4 million that Juan Carlos paid in supplementary tax returns between 2016 and 2018. They will also examine how he obtained the so-called Golden Visa, which is granted after investing in luxury properties in Abu Dhabi. Specifically, the former monarch bought a home of more than 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 m²) on Nurai Island.

Hacienda demands investigation for possible tax irregularities by King Juan Carlos

The loans to pay those amounts were signed with Spanish businessmen, and the king has allegedly repaid the money with income caused in the UAE through documentary rights and commercial operations. However, Hacienda questions whether these activities are carried out outside the Spanish tax sphere if he keeps his tax residency in Spain. That's why they are calling for a rigorous investigation to clarify possible irregularities.

Only a thorough investigation will be able to determine whether the tax regularization was correct. If not, a report will be sent to the Prosecutor's Office for possible crimes of unjustified capital gains exceeding €8 million. In addition, they will request an investigation into the Gift Tax declaration submitted by Juan Carlos in 2020, which adds more pressure to his situation.