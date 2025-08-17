Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello announce very important news about their family

It's official: a new chapter begins for Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello. The couple, who have experienced a bittersweet season in Türkiye, are ending their adventure in Istanbul. They have both returned, along with their children, to the country where their love story began and where they've shared some of the most important moments of their lives: Italy.

The striker has said goodbye to Galatasaray with a brief but forceful statement, thanking the fans for their support and closing a chapter marked by highs and lows. Just a few minutes later, the news that had already been circulating strongly in the soccer world was confirmed: Morata signs for F.C. Como 1907, a club that, for a time, was known as Calcio Como and is currently experiencing a period of growth and excitement.

Morata arrives eager to keep growing professionally and with the peace of mind that, this time, he'll be surrounded by a true "second family." In the locker room, a large group of compatriots awaits him, promising to make his adaptation much easier.

Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata have left their life in Türkiye behind

Among them, one key figure in this signing stands out: Cesc Fàbregas. The former footballer and current Como coach knows Morata well, having played alongside him both at Chelsea and with the Spanish national team.

"I've known him for many years and I've always admired his way of playing and his presence. He's an intelligent striker, capable of showing up at the most important moments, and a teammate who always encourages those around him. We're very happy to have him here," Fàbregas stated, making it clear that the signing is not only for sporting reasons, but also for personal and human ones.

Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata are warmly welcomed at their new destination

For Alice Campello, this change means a return to an environment she knows perfectly, close to her family and friends. With the certainty that her children will grow up in a place they've always considered home.

The couple, who are usually very active on social media, have already shared images of their arrival in Italy. These snapshots convey happiness and relief after a period that, while enriching, was also marked by the pressure and difficulties of living far from their roots.

This happy announcement confirms that Morata and Alice will not only be warmly welcomed at their new destination. The family faces this new chapter with undiminished excitement, surrounded by support, and with the hope of writing another brilliant chapter in their personal and professional story.