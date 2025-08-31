Great anticipation at Zarzuela thanks to King Felipe's new plan: only a few hours left

King Felipe has decided to give Zarzuela a new direction, where there is anticipation about it. His plan will be set in motion in just a few hours.

Early tomorrow, the palace will welcome the addition of two female employees who will be crucial for the institution from now on. Among other areas, communication will depend on them.

| Europa Press

A new direction at Zarzuela driven by King Felipe

Since he ascended the throne, King Felipe has made it clear that he wants to distance himself from his father, Juan Carlos I's reign. His commitment has been transparency, modernization, and greater closeness with the public. Within that framework, changes in Zarzuela's structure were only a matter of time.

He has wanted to surround himself with professionals with extensive experience in the media, aware that the image of the Crown largely depends on how information is managed. That's why he has promoted a restructuring that will take effect tomorrow with the arrival of two prestigious journalists.

On one hand, Marta Carazo, known for her long career at TVE, where she worked as a Telediario anchor and correspondent in Brussels. She has left her role in the news to become the new head of Queen Letizia's Secretariat. Her experience and previous professional relationship with the consort make her a key addition.

| RTVE

On the other hand, Rosa Lerchundi, until now head of National at Informativos Telecinco. She will become the new Director of Communications for the Royal Household. She will replace Jordi Gutiérrez after more than a decade in the position, which shows the importance of her role and the shift that is being sought.

Maximum anticipation for the changes coming to Zarzuela tomorrow

The arrival of both journalists at Zarzuela is not just a replacement in two positions of responsibility. It represents King Felipe's intention to strengthen the image of the Crown at a time when public opinion demands transparency and consistency. The challenge is to connect with the public in a more direct, modern, and effective way.

In Marta Carazo's case, her mission will be to coordinate Queen Letizia's schedule and work. It's not just about protocol duties, but about ensuring that the consort's public projection aligns with the institution's objectives. Her discreet, serious profile and media credibility are seen as highly valuable assets.

Meanwhile, Rosa Lerchundi will face a major challenge: to renew the Royal Household's communication strategy. The idea is to adapt it to the new times, focusing on immediacy and digital channels, without neglecting the relationship with traditional media. Her experience leading national and parliamentary coverage will be key to handling messages with rigor and reliability.

| Mediaset

The appointment of these two women also marks a milestone: more and more female professionals are reaching important positions in the Royal Household. With them, Zarzuela is moving closer to a more balanced and diverse model, something that fits with the modernization vision Felipe VI advocates.

Therefore, anticipation is at its highest. In a few hours, a plan will be set in motion that aims to give the institution a renewed air. No immediate changes in public perception are expected, but there will be work that, over time, should consolidate public trust in the Crown.