Prince George gets emotional over the tribute to Lady Di: it's something truly special

Prince George is very excited, as is his entire family, about the beautiful tribute given to Lady Di. It's something very special that has been done.

Today marks 28 years since her passing in Paris. The unique way they've found in England to honor her has been by unearthing a time capsule that the princess buried underground. Inside, above all, there was an object that has now brought tears to more than one person.

| Instagram, @officialpaulburrell

The moving tribute to Lady Di that has touched Prince George

Today, August 31, marks 28 years since Lady Di's passing on the Pont de l'Alma in Paris. Her loss left an immense void in British society and in millions of people around the world who admired her for her naturalness and her dedication to humanitarian causes.

On this significant date, different tributes are being held in memory of the princess. However, one of them has stood out above the rest and has especially moved Prince George, Diana's eldest grandchild. It's the opening of a time capsule that she buried in 1991 at Great Ormond Street Hospital, together with two children.

The tribute to the Princess of Wales has been doubly symbolic. On one hand, because it takes place on the anniversary of her death, and on the other, because it has allowed a piece of her history to be recovered. The time capsule, hidden underground for more than three decades, has been unearthed to coincide with the expansion works of the children's cancer hospital that she supported during her life.

At that time, the mother of Prince William took part in the burial of the capsule with the same enthusiasm she showed at every public event. Now, that moment has been relived to further strengthen the connection between past and present.

| HBO Max

Inside the chest, several objects representative of the 1990s have appeared. There was a solar calculator, a pocket television, a Kylie Minogue CD, a coin collection, seeds, a newspaper clipping, a passport, and a sheet of recycled paper. However, what has moved everyone the most has been a photograph of Lady Di herself.

The snapshot shows the princess with her characteristic expression: a shy, natural, and approachable smile. That image has been the one that has stirred the most emotions both among the public and the Windsor family.

A tribute that strengthens Lady Di's legacy

The act of opening the time capsule has moved the royal family, as well as everyone who still fondly remembers Lady Di. Prince George, like his siblings, has grown up hearing stories about his grandmother. This tribute has allowed him to feel her in a special way, not only through stories or archive images.

The hospital where the event took place was one of the most significant places in Diana's agenda. There, she always showed great interest in children's health, and her visit in 1991 remained etched in the memory of those who worked at that center. Reliving that episode now has been a way to reinforce her commitment and the work she did.

For Diana's family, this gesture also has enormous sentimental value. Seeing how her memory continues to inspire acts of solidarity is a source of pride. The fact that her own children and grandchildren, like George, can be moved when discovering those details is proof that her legacy is still very much alive.

The British press has highlighted that this tribute has had a greater impact than desired. The capsule wasn't meant to be opened so soon, but the construction work forced it to be recovered. Thus, instead of being a setback, it has become a moment of unity and collective remembrance.