Alejandra Silva (42) leaves Richard Gere breathless with her confession: 'We are...'

Alejandra Silva has left Richard Gere, her husband, speechless and breathless today. It's all because of the public confession she made on social media.

What she did was reveal to the whole world how important he is in her life and in their children's lives. She dedicated some words full of deep love to him, on the occasion of his 76th birthday. Among these, the following stand out: "We're very grateful for you."

| Atresmedia

Alejandra Silva moves Richard Gere with her words

Richard Gere turns 76 years old today and, as could not be otherwise, his wife, Alejandra Silva, wanted to publicly congratulate him for it. She did so by sharing a beautiful photo of the two of them together on Instagram. Along with it, she made a confession that must have moved him and left him speechless at the same time.

She made it clear to him how important he is and how much he's loved in the family: "Happy birthday, my love. This year has brought changes and challenges, but despite everything, you've been our constant pillar. The kids and I feel your love every moment: the way you support us, the patience you have, the strength you give us, and the heart you put into this family."

Words like these are not only a birthday greeting, but also a true declaration of love. Alejandra has thus shown that, no matter what happens, the actor is the driving force in her life and the essential axis of the family. So much so that the confession has surprised many with its depth.

The Spanish businesswoman didn't stop there and continued with an even more intimate message: "You're everything to us. The best husband and the best dad, always giving, always helping. Even on the busiest days, you're the center of our little universe, and we're very grateful for you."

"We love you beyond words, today and always. With all my heart, Ale."

The post quickly accumulated reactions, with congratulatory messages for the actor and admiration for Alejandra's gesture. It's not common for her to share so many words in public, since she usually keeps a low profile. However, she chose this occasion to open her heart and show the world the strength of their romantic relationship.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva: a solid marriage and a united family

The marriage between Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva has become one of the strongest in the world of celebrities. They got married in 2018 and since then they've shown that the age difference hasn't been any obstacle to building a home full of love with their two children.

The relationship has always been characterized by discretion. She, despite being married to one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, has preferred to focus on her role as a mother and wife. But also on her projects and on different social causes.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

The gesture of congratulating him publicly is a show of affection toward Richard, and also a way to share her personal happiness with the world. Often, social media serve to show superficial moments, but in this case Alejandra chose a deep message that has moved thousands of people.

Richard Gere, meanwhile, has found in Silva the stability and support he needed. Throughout his life, he has kept romances with several famous women, but with her he seems to have found the calm and balance he was looking for. Together, they form a united family and keep a quiet life, far from the spotlight and focused on raising their children and on their personal projects.