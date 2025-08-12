The 'World exclusive' about Antonio Banderas and Stella del Carmen that'll leave you speechless

Antonio Banderas and Stella del Carmen are once again at the center of everyone's attention. All this comes after a media outlet from our country revealed breaking news related to the daughter of this well-known actor. Information that they themselves have described as a "world exclusive."

There is no doubt that the wedding of Stella del Carmen and Alex Gruszynsky, which will take place in October in Spain, is shaping up to be one of the most desired events of the year. Not only because she is the daughter of two major names in international cinema, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

In addition, this 28-year-old woman born in Marbella is also the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren and the sister of Dakota Johnson, a prominent figure in the Hollywood film industry.

Since Stella del Carmen and her fiancé announced their engagement on social media, several details about an unexpected wedding have come to light. However, the question that keeps coming up is whether we will see her grandmother and Dakota in our country along with her current partner, actor Pedro Pascal.

In an interview with ¡Hola!, Antonio Banderas stated that it will be an intimate ceremony with a very small circle of guests. Nevertheless, the family's media presence means that, even if there are few attendees, their presence will have an impact similar to that of a major event.

In the same report, that publication suggested that Málaga could be the location chosen by the couple to celebrate their wedding. All because of the emotional bond that both Stella del Carmen and her father keep with their homeland.

But now, Informalia has left more than one person speechless with the publication of what they themselves have described as a "world exclusive." In fact, that news portal has revealed for the first time where this desired family event will finally be held.

Stella del Carmen, daughter of Antonio Banderas, has already chosen the place where her wedding will be held

In Marbella, some people said it would be a disappointment if Stella del Carmen and Alex Gruszynsky's wedding did not take place in Málaga or, at least, in some Andalusian town. In fact, there has even been talk of the possibility that it could be held in a municipality in Castilla-La Mancha.

But, according to the world exclusive from the aforementioned news portal, in the end, Antonio Banderas's daughter has chosen Abadía Retuerta, located in the province of Valladolid. The young woman and her fiancé have chosen this place as the setting for their big day, which is not surprising.

This former monastery combines history, vineyards, and a spa, and is also considered one of the most luxurious complexes in the country. So much so that numerous celebrities have chosen it to enjoy a few days of rest, including Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva.

According to data from Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine itself, its Refectorio restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2014. In addition to its gastronomic offerings, the place offers activities such as cycling, hiking, and wine tours. The site is located 20 mi. (32 km) from Valladolid, 16 mi. (26 km) from Peñafiel, and 31 mi. (50 km) from the nearest airport.

In addition, that media outlet has stated that Stella del Carmen's decision has caused great surprise, even for Antonio Banderas, because it moves away from the Andalusian style that has always accompanied her. Nevertheless, the decision has been made and perhaps in the future we will learn the reasons that motivated her.