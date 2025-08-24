Grant Harrold, former Buckingham Palace butler, reveals Prince Harry's secret

Grant Harrold, who worked as a butler at Highgrove, the private residence of King Charles III, has revealed some of the most intimate and surprising episodes of the British Royal Family. For seven years, between 2004 and 2011, Harrold lived closely with Charles, William, and Harry. He even witnessed private moments of Harry that are now part of the unofficial history of the monarchy.

In his memoirs, the royal butler, Harrold, states that his arrival at the "job of his dreams" was not without warnings. Charles himself told him in his first days that he expected he could withstand the pressure of a complex environment. However, he soon discovered a "friendly, calm, and very hardworking" prince, who never raised his voice and who showed a much more tender side than what is perceived in public.

In fact, the former butler recalls how the then heir was extremely cautious during his early stages with Camilla. Before their marriage, they avoided any gesture that could be interpreted as reckless.

However, the 2005 wedding marked for Harrold the day when he saw the current king "happier than ever." After the ceremony, William and Harry surprised their parents by decorating the wedding car with a "Just Married" sign, a gesture that reflected the family bond that existed at that time.

But without a doubt, one of the most colorful memories of the former butler starred Harry. According to his account, his first encounter with him was a real ambush.

While he was talking with the chef in the kitchen, Harry appeared with water balloons and started a chase that ended with the former butler escaping through a window. "I'm sorry, I'm just being silly," he said, laughing. A playful and approachable side that contrasted with the more serious image he would later project.

Despite having been limited in his access to the crown's privacy, Harrold insists that what he experienced is very different from what is described in Harry's memoirs. "I saw them having dinner together, laughing, sharing drinks and parties. There was no animosity," he states.

That's why he claims that the big secret behind Prince Harry is that he may have exaggerated episodes of his life at the palace to sell more copies of his book. According to Harrold, this doesn't match the reality he witnessed at Highgrove.