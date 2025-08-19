Joy in Casa Real: the big news about Princess Leonor and her mother is revealed

Casa Real has experienced days of great joy. Queen Letizia, 52 years old, has once again made headlines, and for good reason. News has come to light that she is preparing everything so that Princess Leonor will soon say goodbye to her, although they still have time to be together.

Considered one of the most influential women in our country, every step she takes has been analyzed and followed with interest. In recent days, the royal family have enjoyed a vacation in Greece. However, the brutal wildfires that have devastated much of our country have forced the royals and their daughters to return to Madrid earlier than planned.

Despite this setback, the family have found a reason for excitement. They still have ten days ahead to rest and share intimate plans. September, however, is shaping up to be a month full of changes and emotions.

Leonor will soon say goodbye to Casa Real to continue her studies

The queen's institutional agenda has been marked by her upcoming trip to Egypt in October and by the celebration of the new edition of the Princess of Asturias Awards. Even so, the news that has brought the most excitement to Zarzuela has been related to her daughters.

The royals have been finalizing the preparations for Princess Leonor's new academic stage and for Infanta Sofía. On September 1, the heir to the throne began her third year of military training.

After her time in Zaragoza and Marín, Leonor has debuted a new uniform at the Air Academy of San Javier, in Murcia. This is a different and demanding stage in which the princess has tried her luck at high altitudes and has gained experience in one of the most challenging disciplines of her training.

Leonor will soon begin the final year of her training

On the same day, her sister Sofía will embark on a personal adventure and begin her university studies in Lisbon, at the exclusive Forward College. There, she has enrolled in political science and international relations. With this decision, Sofía has wanted to keep the freedom she already enjoyed in Wales and has made it clear that she wants to have a role in Casa Real in the future.

At Zarzuela, the joy has been immense. Everyone has celebrated the happy news that this will be the final year of Leonor's military training. Queen Letizia is especially happy.

The monarch has shown pride in the firm steps Leonor has taken and, at the same time, has prepared herself for the inevitable farewell. Even so, she has still had time to enjoy her. A mix of pride and tenderness has marked these days that, without a doubt, will remain in the family's memory.