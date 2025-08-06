Princess Leonor: party in Mallorca with Atlantic College friends and private boat

Princess Leonor has been at the center of a private celebration in Mallorca that has drawn attention due to the discretion with which it was held. The young woman enjoyed a party accompanied by her friends from Atlantic College and on a private boat, according to various sources. This event is part of her summer vacation, which combines official engagements with more intimate and relaxed moments.

For years, the summer stays of Leonor and her sister Sofía in Mallorca have been a classic part of the Royal Family's agenda. This time, in addition to attending the traditional event at Marivent Palace, the princess has devoted time to her closest friends. Her classmates from the boarding school in Wales were special guests, enjoying the island with her in an informal setting.

The activities they participated in included private boat rides, which traveled through Mallorca's crystal-clear waters and hard-to-reach coves. The choice of the boat was not random, since it offers a space for freedom and confidences away from prying eyes. There, Leonor and her friends shared snacks, conversations, and laughter, leaving aside the constant surveillance they usually face at public events.

The nautical summer of Princess Leonor with her friends from Atlantic College: bonds that cross borders

Although King Felipe is known for his passion for sailing and regattas, the princess and her group chose a more relaxed and private sailing experience. This contrast shows that, although sailing is part of the family tradition, each generation experiences it differently. In addition, these boat outings allowed Leonor to show a more independent side, far from official protocol.

The Mallorcan vacation has also helped strengthen friendships that go beyond the school and family environment. The friends from Atlantic College come from different European countries and from Madrid, which shows the diversity of Leonor's social circle. This network of support and trust is essential for her personal growth, especially in such a public environment as hers.

Princess Leonor strengthens her ties with friends from Atlantic College in Mallorca

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía has shared moments with Leonor and her own group of friends, who are also part of the island's summer routine. Both young women take advantage of these stays to combine fun and relaxation, enjoying spaces that, although familiar, allow them a certain degree of anonymity. This way, Mallorca becomes every summer a refuge where the Royal Family can show themselves in a more approachable and natural way.

Ultimately, the recent party in Mallorca has made it clear that Princess Leonor deeply values her inner circle, beyond her official commitments. She seeks spaces to enjoy with her friends in an environment that respects her privacy. The nautical activities and gatherings on the boat reflect her growing autonomy, while she remains a central figure in the Royal Family's summer agenda.