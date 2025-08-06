Juan Avellaneda delivers his verdict on Leonor's dress in Marivent: 'It's a bit...'

The media attention surrounding Princess Leonor has intensified this August when she chose a printed dress that her mother, Queen Letizia, had already worn at a reception at Marivent Palace. What seemed like a style nod has become a subject of analysis by renowned designer Juan Avellaneda. The controversy mixed with praise for the symbolism behind the choice.

The dress that sends a message of legacy

Leonor surprised everyone by wearing a Desigual dress that Letizia had already worn two years ago at the same event in Mallorca. The design, with a blue print on white and an off-the-shoulder neckline, reflects a Mediterranean vibe that connects with the island setting. According to Avellaneda, the outfit "perfectly balances elegance and naturalness" and sends a clear message of sustainability by recycling family garments. He clarifies that, although it distinguishes the heiress, it may not flatter her entirely because of the cut.

Avellaneda's statements and reactions on social media

From his Instagram account and videos on TikTok, the stylist describes the dress as a success in terms of freshness and visual coherence with the Balearic landscape. He points out that the dress stands out against the more sober looks of other royal family members, adding a youthful and recognizable touch.

He also highlighted that perhaps thinner sandals or footwear that would have elongated her figure more would have been a better option, but he respected the coherence between tradition and personal choice. On TikTok, comments revolve around how well the dress connects with the island and Leonor's personal evolution toward a princess's own style.

Sustainability, style, and the symbolism of borrowed clothes

Avellaneda emphasizes that by reusing a dress from her mother, Leonor sends a powerful message of generational unity, meaningful heritage, and respect for the planet. This conscious choice connects with global trends in responsible fashion. For him, the finishing touch comes from handcrafted espadrilles and simple jewelry that reinforce the authenticity of the outfit.

Meanwhile, stylist Pilar Lara added that the choice is smart. The setting was ideal for a summery, natural, and very Balearic look. Both experts agree that, although it brings freshness, different footwear would have provided greater elongation without breaking the symbolic and harmonious ensemble.

The media weight of the choice and its impact on royal trends

Leonor's appearance in that dress did not go unnoticed on social media or in specialized media. It has gone viral quickly, partly because it is a model previously worn by Queen Letizia at a significant event. The gesture was interpreted as an image strategy with a message, rather than a simple stylistic decision.

The coverage in ¡HOLA! and other lifestyle portals praised the duality between youth and elegance, while on social media there was debate about whether the neckline or the print could be too much or, on the contrary, a breath of royal freshness.

From Marivent, Leonor is beginning to define her own style, less institutional and more personal, while the royal protocol is kept. According to Avellaneda, she takes subtle risks without breaking the mold. She is less daring, yes, but with meaning and coherence. Her look was discreet but significant.