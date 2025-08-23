Froilán's confession about King Juan Carlos now makes a lot of sense

Although he has always been very reluctant to speak to the press, just a few months ago, Froilán had no qualms about revealing an unexpected piece of information about King Juan Carlos. Words that now make more sense than ever.

There is no doubt that the King Emeritus's life has changed radically in recent months. After five years living in Abu Dhabi, his return to Europe is closer than it seems. This detail has managed to bring a smile back to Felipe VI's father's face.

It was in August of that year when Casa Real officially announced the decision King Juan Carlos had made to leave Spain and settle in the United Arab Emirates.

An unexpected change of residence that, coincidentally, happened at the same time several scandals involving Froilán's maternal grandfather began to come to light. Among them, the dubious origin of his fortune and suspicions about the possible existence of funds in tax havens.

Since then, there have been several occasions when we have seen King Juan Carlos visit our country. In the vast majority of cases, he has traveled to enjoy one of his greatest passions: regattas.

Now, as several media outlets have confirmed, his intention is to leave Abu Dhabi and once again establish his residence in Europe. However, although Spain was initially mentioned, everything points to Froilán's grandfather choosing Portugal.

This decision has undoubtedly brought "happiness and peace" back to King Juan Carlos, a state of mind that his grandson Froilán already predicted a few months ago.

Froilán's latest confession about King Juan Carlos: "I can only tell you that my grandfather is very happy"

On December 20, Infanta Elena turned 61 and, as expected, her son Froilán didn't want to miss this family event for anything in the world. So much so that he didn't think twice about leaving Abu Dhabi, his current residence, to return to Madrid and spend the day with his mother.

As Vanitatis reported, that day, King Juan Carlos's eldest daughter gathered with her children and several relatives to enjoy a private and intimate dinner in the capital.

Furthermore, according to reports, Froilán landed in Madrid on his mother's birthday and returned to Abu Dhabi just a few hours later. However, despite the brevity of his visit, the program Fiesta had the opportunity to speak with him for a few minutes.

Although he has never liked speaking to the press, the young man had no qualms about denying his romance with Belén Perea, a young woman he was linked to for a while. "I'm not with Belén. I'm single," he told the reporter.

Moreover, as if that were not enough, Froilán had no problem talking about his grandfather King Juan Carlos's state of mind. This moment came just a few days after the leaked photos of the emeritus with Bárbara Rey and the subsequent interview with the vedette.

At first, Froilán said he had no idea about this audiovisual content or the artist's statements. "I can only tell you that my grandfather is very happy and very much at peace. Very happy and very much at peace," he added.