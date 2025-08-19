Princess Charlotte (10) shakes up Kensington Palace with a blunt announcement

Princess Charlotte, just 10 years old, has caused a stir at Kensington Palace with a blunt piece of news that has surprised the royal family. According to reports, the young girl has expressed her rejection of an important decision made by her parents. This disagreement has created an unexpected situation within the family environment.

The news that has caused such an impact is the decision by Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to Forest Lodge, a country house located in Windsor Great Park. It is a large and peaceful residence, ideal for the family to grow up away from the hustle and bustle of London. However, Princess Charlotte doesn't agree with this change of residence.

| Europa Press

Sources close to the family have confirmed that Charlotte wants to stay in the house where they currently live, Adelaide Cottage, where she feels comfortable. The little girl doesn't want to leave her usual environment behind, which has caused tension with her parents. Despite her wishes, William and Kate have prioritized the safety and general well-being of their children.

Stir at Kensington Palace: Princess Charlotte resists leaving her home

The move is due to the search for a larger and more natural space for the children, where they can grow up surrounded by nature. In addition, the new home is very close to Lambrook School, where George, Charlotte, and Louis study. The Prince and Princess of Wales see this move as an opportunity to offer stability and privacy to their family.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Despite the good intentions of the parents, Charlotte's refusal has caused a real stir in the family. The princess has made it clear that she wants to stay in her current home and has made her discontent felt. This has posed a challenge for William and Kate, who seek a balance between their children's needs and family decisions.

Princess Charlotte keeps her wish firm at Kensington Palace

Despite the conflict, the Prince and Princess of Wales keep hoping that Charlotte will adapt to her new home. The move will take place at the end of the year, and the family trusts that, over time, the princess will find her ideal space at Forest Lodge. For now, the young girl continues to show her firm stance.

Finally, the decision to move to Forest Lodge has put forward the priorities and wishes of a royal family that tries to combine tradition with modern life. Princess Charlotte, at just 10 years old, has made it clear that her feelings also matter in this process. The story continues and promises new developments within Kensington Palace.