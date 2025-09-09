Anticipation in the United Kingdom: Charles III makes an unexpected and striking decision

This week, the United Kingdom has found itself in a climate of expectation due to an unexpected gesture from Charles III. The monarch, who has been in Scotland since the end of August, has made a decision that no one had foreseen, linked to a move by a key member of the Royal Family. The decision has sparked rumors of a possible private meeting that, if it happens, would mark a turning point in the family relationship.

The spotlight is not only on the king, but also on Prince Harry, who has returned to London to fulfill several charitable commitments. Meanwhile, the inevitable question lingers: Will there be a rapprochement between father and son after almost two years apart?

| Europa Press

Charles III surprises the United Kingdom by making an unexpected decision in Balmoral

The situation is significant, since Harry has not seen his father since February, when he traveled to Clarence House after the announcement of Charles III's cancer. Before that, their last meeting dates back 19 months. Since then, his visits to the United Kingdom have been brief and marked by legal proceedings and family funerals, such as Lord Fellowes's in 2024.

The Duke of Sussex traveled from California without Meghan Markle, who decided to stay in Montecito to care for their children, Archie and Lilibet. Yesterday, he was seen leaving the Windsor Suite at Heathrow after landing, before paying an intimate tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel. There, he laid flowers and a wreath, in a gesture of remembrance for his grandmother, whose passing continues to shape the Royal Family's emotional agenda.

After this, The Sun confirmed the big news: Charles III will interrupt his vacation in Balmoral to return to London. The move, described as "unexpected" in British media, has caused speculation about a possible meeting with Harry, who will remain in the United Kingdom until Thursday. The king would have decided to change his schedule in a striking gesture that breaks with the tradition of staying in Scotland throughout September.

| Europa Press

In London, Prince Harry will fulfill several charitable appointments. On Tuesday, he will visit the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College, in the west of the city. In addition, during his four-day stay, he will participate in events for Children in Need, the Diana Award, and the Invictus Foundation.

Another factor that could extend Harry's stay in the United Kingdom is the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at 92 years old. Her funeral, with no confirmed date yet, could once again bring together several members of the Royal Family. The duchess was a close friend of Diana of Wales and an influential figure in Harry's childhood, which adds an emotional component to her farewell.

The possibility that Harry will stay to attend the funeral opens a wider window for a meeting with Charles III. Although there is no official confirmation, the combination of circumstances, his solo return, the charitable agenda, and the family mourning, create a unique scenario for a rapprochement after years of coldness.

The distance between Prince William and Prince Harry

The contrast with his older brother remains evident. While Harry attended the WellChild Awards, William and Kate Middleton were just 7.5 mi. (12 kilometers) away, participating in an event with the National Federation of Women in Berkshire. The image of the brothers, separated but sharing a public stage on the same day, reflects the rift that still persists after the so-called "Megxit."

Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex appeared smiling and relaxed at the event. There, he joked with a teenager about the relationship with his siblings, asking: "Does he drive you crazy?" However, the boy replied that no, they got along well.

| Europa Press

To this, Harry replied: "You know what, siblings." His words evoked memories of his tensions with William, whom he criticized in his memoir Spare and in his Netflix documentary series. Royal analysts point out that, despite the distance, Harry keeps a less tense relationship with his father than with his brother.

The desired return of Charles III from Balmoral and Harry's extended stay in London have caused great expectation in the United Kingdom. The temporal and geographical coincidence places father and son at a point of possible reunion after almost two years of estrangement. Now the question is whether both will take advantage of the occasion to take the first step toward a reconciliation that many consider necessary.