Prince William at the limit: he makes a decision that worries Buckingham Palace

Prince William has made it clear that his relationship with Prince Harry is going through one of its coldest moments. Coinciding with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the heir to the throne has taken part in a public event full of symbolism.

Prince William attended the headquarters of the National Federation of the Women's Institute in Sunningdale with Kate Middleton. It was a gesture that reinforced his commitment to the late monarch's legacy. At the same time, he showed his willingness to keep his distance from his brother.

| Europa Press

The reappearance of Prince William and Kate Middleton

The event, which also marked Kate's reappearance after months away from the spotlight, was carefully planned. The choice of location was not random. Queen Elizabeth II kept a close relationship with this institution since her youth, and she presided over it for two decades.

With this visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales not only paid tribute to the monarch. They also reinforced the image of stability and continuity that the crown seeks to project today.

The firm decision that worries Buckingham Palace

However, attention also focused on what did not happen: a reunion between Diana's sons. Harry is currently in the United Kingdom to take part in the WellChild Awards, a charity event he has supported for 17 years.

Before attending the gala, he made a private visit to his grandmother's grave in Windsor, just minutes from Prince William's official residence. Despite the geographical proximity, there was no family meeting.

For some time now, William and Harry's paths have been completely separated. The Duke of Sussex's public interviews, the documentary aired by Netflix, and the publication of his memoirs, where he launches harsh criticism at the royal family, have left deep wounds.

| Europa Press

The Royal Household keeps official silence, but the scheduling decisions say it all. According to the newspaper The Mirror, Prince William is not willing to meet with his brother.

"He feels that his brother has repeatedly chosen public exposure over family. In addition, he believes that the crown can't keep being dragged into the headlines every time a new contract to promote comes up," a source said.

A meeting with King Charles III is not planned either, as he remains in Scotland during Harry's visit to London. Thus, the distance persists not only between the brothers but also between father and son. The family rift, for now, seems definitive.