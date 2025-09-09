The curious name of the son Richard Gere had before Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere is known worldwide for movies that left a mark on cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. With titles like Pretty Woman or An Officer and a Gentleman, he earned a place in the public's memory. However, beyond his career, he has always stood out for his personal life, marked by discretion and a strong spiritual influence.

This more intimate side usually sparks as much curiosity as his work on screen. Especially when people talk about his role as a father. The actor has three biological children, but the first arrived long before he began his life with Spanish Alejandra Silva. That eldest son was born in 2000, the result of his relationship with actress Carey Lowell.

From the beginning, Gere and Lowell tried to make sure he grew up far from media pressure. Despite being the descendant of one of Hollywood's most famous faces, he enjoyed a peaceful childhood. His parents wanted him to have a normal life, with studies and activities typical of any child. That desire to keep him private has meant that little is known about his daily life.

Today, now an adult, his name still draws attention. Not for being Richard Gere's son, but for the meaning it holds. It's not a common name in Hollywood or in the Spanish-speaking world. His name is Homer James Jigme Gere, a combination full of history and symbolism.

Richard Gere and the name of his eldest son

Each part of that name was chosen with a purpose. Homer is a tribute to his paternal grandfather, Richard Gere's father. With this, the actor wanted to keep the memory of his family of origin alive.

James, the second name, honors his maternal grandfather, Carey Lowell's father. This way, the young man has been linked since birth to both family pillars.

The most striking part is Jigme, since it's a Tibetan name that means "brave" or "fearless." Its inclusion was not accidental. Richard Gere has practiced Tibetan Buddhism for decades and is one of the actors most committed to the Tibetan cause. That spiritual bond led him to give his son a name that would reflect values of courage and serenity.

The result was a unique identity, blending Western family roots with an Eastern touch full of meaning. Homer James Jigme Gere grew up with a name that reminds him who his ancestors were, but also the philosophy that guides his father.

Currently, he keeps a discreet profile. Although he has participated in musical projects and has studied psychology, he avoids the media spotlight. That personal choice matches his father's desire to give him the freedom to build his own path without Hollywood's shadow.

Richard Gere's eldest son not only carries a famous last name. He also bears a name that unites family tradition and spirituality. This decision shows how the actor blends the intimate and the transcendent in every aspect of his life.