England holds its breath for breaking news about Meghan Markle

England wakes up today caught between disbelief and concern after new and shocking information about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has come to light. This once again places her at the center of the media storm.

Even though more than five years have passed since she and Prince Harry decided to radically change their lives with the famous Megxit, Meghan's name continues to generate controversy, headlines, and countless reactions both in the United Kingdom and the United States.

| Europa Press

Since she left her official duties within the British royal family, Meghan has made it clear that her priority is her family life and her own personal projects. Still, her figure remains the subject of constant debate, and every step she takes with her husband is scrutinized closely.

No one in England expected the compromising information that has come to light about Meghan Markle

This time, the controversy comes from the forceful statements of renowned psychologist and writer Lara Ferreiro, who has offered an unprecedented perspective on the dynamic between Harry and Meghan.

| Instagram, @meghan

"I think Harry, in his mind, thinks Meghan is the new Diana," says Ferreiro, author of the book ¡Ni un capullo más!. According to the expert, Prince Harry hasn't overcome the trauma of losing his mother, and this leads him to project an almost heroic role onto his wife. However, Ferreiro goes further and makes direct accusations about Markle's intentions: "She uses him, she's absolutely psychopathic."

Surprise in England over what has been leaked about Meghan Markle

The psychologist claims that Meghan may have taken advantage of Harry's childhood traumas to bring him to the United States, distancing him not only from his institutional duties but also from his family. "I think what Meghan wanted was someone famous," says Lara Ferreiro, suggesting that behind the relationship there is a hidden interest on the part of the former actress.

| Europa Press

But the most striking part of her analysis is the implicit reproach to Prince Harry himself: "He hasn't known how to set boundaries. No matter how close a couple is, family comes first." These statements about Meghan Markle have shaken British public opinion and have left many in England speechless.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace remains silent, but the news is already making headlines and causing concern among monarchy followers. England is literally holding its breath over the latest news about Meghan Markle.