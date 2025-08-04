Queen Sofía: everyone is talking about her striking attitude toward her granddaughters in Marivent

It has been a completely different summer; this is how the situation of Doña Sofía (86 years old) has been defined during this vacation. The emeritus has gone through difficult moments because concern for Irene of Greece's health has marked her days. This year, she has even been about to cancel her stay at Marivent.

Mallorca has always been a refuge for Doña Sofía. Marivent Palace reminds her of her childhood in the Greek islands. It is a place full of emotional memories for her.

Normally, she has been the first to arrive at the palace. She has also been the one to welcome the rest of the Royal Family. However, this time, tradition has changed.

Doña Sofía reappears at Marivent accompanied by her family

For the first time in many years, she has not been the one to open the summer house. The family situation has forced her to change her habits; even so, she did not want to miss one of her favorite events. The traditional reception with Balearic personalities has been held as every August, and Queen Sofía has reappeared there.

The image has been significant: she arrived walking through the gardens of Marivent, arm in arm with her two granddaughters, Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Both have accompanied their grandmother very closely; it has been a gesture full of affection and also of support at a delicate personal moment.

Sofía has appreciated that gesture. She has appeared calm, although visibly moved. She has spoken with several attendees, always with her granddaughters nearby.

The scene has been revealing. It has confirmed what has been suspected for years in the family's circle: the emeritus keeps a very close relationship with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Doña Sofía has been at all times with her family at Marivent

The young women have been very alert to her; they have not left her side for a moment. They have posed with her for photographers and have shared smiles, glances, and gestures of complicity. Meanwhile, Queen Sofía has shown herself especially close to them and has constantly shown affection and protection.

With this appearance, it has become clear that family ties remain strong. Despite personal difficulties, Queen Sofía has found great support in her granddaughters.

Marivent has once again been the setting for an image that has spoken for itself. This has confirmed all suspicions: between grandmother and granddaughters, there is a deep and sincere connection.