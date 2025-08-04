Surprise at Marivent: Princess Leonor's (19) sweet gesture toward her mother

The question about the presence of Leonor and Infanta Sofía (18) at the traditional reception at Marivent Palace has been solved. In recent days, Casa Real had played coy. However, everything pointed to the daughters of the monarchs making their debut at this desired official event, and so they did.

After 9:00 p.m., the monarchs appeared at the entrance of the palace. They did so accompanied by Queen Emerita Sofía, Leonor, and Sofía. It was a family image that we hadn't seen since October, during the Princess of Asturias Awards.

| Europapress

The presence of Doña Sofía was surprising. This summer has been very difficult for her. She hasn't joined any unofficial plans with her daughter-in-law and her granddaughters.

Leonor surprises everyone with the lovely gesture she has for her mother at Marivent

Meanwhile, Leonor has taken part in several summer activities. She has visited Real Club Náutico with Felipe. She has also enjoyed a "girls only" cultural day with her mother and her sister.

On both occasions, Leonor has shown her personal style. She has confirmed her passion for bohemian fashion. She has chosen loose, comfortable, and charming garments.

| Europapress

But the real gesture came at the Marivent reception: Leonor surprised everyone with her choice of outfit because she wore a very special dress. It is a model that Queen Letizia wore for the first time in 2022, also for this event. The piece is by Desigual, with a blue-toned print, flared skirt, and Bardot neckline that left her shoulders bare.

Leonor pays tribute to her mother at Marivent

With this nod, Leonor paid tribute to her mother, a simple gesture but full of meaning. It was her way of saying "I'm with you," in a summer that hasn't been easy for the queen either. The detail didn't go unnoticed, and the guests and the media commented on it.

The presence of Leonor and Sofía at this event marked a turning point. Both made their debut with confidence and elegance. But it was Leonor who drew all the attention.

For her style, her gesture, and her maturity. Without a doubt, she has taken another step on her institutional path. She did so with a beautiful family tribute, showing how close they are.