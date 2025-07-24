England announces news about Prince Harry that will leave a mark on his wife

Prince Harry is making headlines again because of an announcement that could mark a turning point in his public career. From England, information has been confirmed that directly affects his image. The decision, made by one of the companies they've worked with over the years, complicates his professional future and especially impacts the duchess.

The news has strongly impacted the Sussexes, who, since leaving the royal family, have tried to build their own careers in the entertainment world. The company in question has chosen not to keep working with them, and sources close to the matter say the professional relationship has come to an end. The blow is especially significant for Meghan, who came from the entertainment industry and was strongly committed to this project.

Netflix has decided not to renew the multimillion-dollar contract it signed with the couple in 2020, after their move to California. According to The Sun, the platform will let the agreement, valued at 100 million dollars, expire. The message has been clear: there won't be a second phase, and they don't plan to develop new projects with them.

Harry and Meghan say goodbye to the streaming platform after the results obtained

The collaboration between both parties started strongly, with promises to produce documentaries, series, and shows that would reflect the Sussexes' charitable values. One of the most talked-about titles was Harry & Meghan, a documentary series in which they shared, in a very personal tone, their experiences within the British institution. However, the controversial statements about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Princes of Wales caused tensions and requests for changes that were poorly received by the platform.

That was the first turning point, followed by several projects that didn't reach the desired audience numbers. With Love, Meghan, the lifestyle show from their home in Montecito, was one of the most recent attempts to revive the contract. However, its reception was lukewarm and it fell far short of the top-viewed rankings.

British media quickly labeled the venture a failure. In The Guardian they even said it seemed "the kind of silly lifestyle filler," and its episodes didn't surpass half a million views in their first few months. Children's series and other minor content easily outperformed it, which ultimately cooled the relationship with Netflix.

The media decline that puts Harry and Meghan at a turning point

The major platforms expected more return and more commitment, and since they didn't perceive it, they've closed doors. In Netflix's case, the strategy has been to let the contract expire in September 2025. "They're just waiting for the credits to roll, there's no appetite for anything new," sources close to the company explained.

With this decision, one of the most important sources of income they had outside the institutional environment and their charitable causes is coming to an end. The cancellation especially affects Meghan, whose media ambitions have been frustrated on several occasions. Although they've tried to keep active, their projects have quickly lost momentum and support.

The situation now forces the couple to rethink their media strategies if they want to remain in the industry. What began with high expectations has ended with a quiet closure and a less enthusiastic public perception. As of July 24, the news is official: Netflix has said goodbye to the Sussexes.