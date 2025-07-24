King Felipe privately acknowledges what his daughter Sofía is going through: there's little time left and he wants to help her

King Felipe VI has privately acknowledged that his daughter, Infanta Sofía, is about to begin a crucial stage in her life. According to sources close to the monarch, he has shown his desire to accompany and support her at this decisive moment. This statement has been interpreted as a clear sign of the king's personal involvement in his daughter's future.

After completing her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, Sofía has decided to continue her education in political science and international relations. The choice of this degree was made under the supervision of Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who have set certain conditions. Specifically, they have sought for her studies to have real usefulness for her future responsibilities as a member of the royal family.

Infanta Sofía will study at Forward College, an institution affiliated with the University of London that will allow her to live in Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin. Although this decision has caused criticism for not choosing a Spanish university, it meets two clear requirements imposed by her parents. According to El País, first, the destination must be close so she can attend her official commitments and second, the education must be multidisciplinary and practical.

King Felipe opts for a discreet and uninterrupted stage for Infanta Sofía

Additionally, Felipe has insisted that during this stage Infanta Sofía keep a discreet profile in the public sphere, EFE has revealed. The Royal Household has indicated that, despite her preparation, Infanta Sofía will not have a very active role in official events for now. This approach aims to protect her education and avoid unnecessary pressure at a delicate moment for her development.

Meanwhile, the option for Sofía to take a gap year or to pursue military training, as her older sister Princess Leonor has done, has been ruled out. The king and queen have explored different alternatives with the young woman, seeking what best fits her vocation and the role she will play in the future. This decision was made with her personal and professional well-being in mind.

Infanta Sofía begins an important path with the support of her father, King Felipe

Sofía's new stage will begin in September and represents an important challenge for her. Meanwhile, her sister Leonor will begin the final phase of her military training at the General Air and Space Academy at the end of August. The heiress is thus preparing for her future as captain general of the Armed Forces, a responsibility that will culminate in 2026.

In conclusion, the king has made it clear that the time for Infanta Sofía to prepare is limited and that he wants to be present to support her. This acknowledgment, although expressed privately, shows the most human side of the monarch. He is determined to guide his daughter so she can successfully face the challenges she will have as an active member of the Crown.