Close-up photo montage of a serious King Felipe of Bourbon and a smiling Queen Letizia Ortiz.
Experts claim that everything that has been said about Letizia is true and that King Felipe learned how to handle it | Europa Press, Google Maps, en.xcatalunya.cat
An expert on the royal family says Letizia had a double life: Felipe knows it

A testimony changes everything and exposes what many had suspected for a long time in the royal halls

Image of the XCatalunya editorial team
by XCatalunya

There are stories about Queen Letizia that refuse to disappear and, from time to time, return to the headlines. Even as time passes and royal protocol tries to stifle them, they come back strongly. This impact is greater when the names involved are well-known and, even more so, when an expert raises their voice.

Recent leaks have called into question Queen Letizia's private life. Close acquaintances and former partners reveal very personal information that they claim is true. Once again, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia make headlines for their private life.

Queen Letizia with gold earrings and a serious expression
Rumors about Queen Letizia resurface and experts claim that everything is true | Europa Press

Confessions from an expert that shake the royal household

Jaime Peñafiel, a journalist who is an expert on the royal household, has spoken and has been supported by the words of Jaime del Burgo, Telma Ortiz's ex-husband. The queen's former brother-in-law broke his silence, claiming that he had a secret relationship with Letizia. According to him, this story lasted several years and was known by Telma herself.

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, presented TVE news before becoming queen
Letizia Ortiz before becoming Queen Letizia | RTVE

This confession sowed serious doubts, even within the closest circle of the royal environment. But he was not the only one; other sources such as Maica Vasco and Laura Rodríguez have supported the idea of a parallel life for the queen. They link Letizia to several men, including a Catalan businessman and a Galician film director.

Pilar Eyre also added fuel to the fire by hinting that Letizia had been seen alone, waiting for someone in a restaurant. She cautiously suggested that "she could be waiting for a lover."

Close-up of Jaime Peñafiel in a black vest and striped tie in a brightly lit room.
The journalist and expert on the royal household, Jaime Peñafiel | Mediaset

Reserved spaces and discreet encounters

Jim Russo, who had a relationship with Letizia before her marriage, provided precise details. According to Russo, Letizia's encounters took place at the Holiday Inn on Ourense Street in Madrid. He also added that they were always brief, alone, and she never stayed a whole night.

As the years went by and she became queen, as has been pointed out, Letizia would have sought more discreet settings. One of the most mentioned places is the Parador de Almagro in Ciudad Real. It is a quiet, isolated place, far from the media spotlight.

Queen Letizia during the main event celebrating the Millennium of the founding of the Monastery of Montserrat, at the Montserrat Abbey, on June 23, 2025.
Rumors about Queen Letizia haven't stopped and come back from time to time | Europa Press

However, several sources have also mentioned the Cuarto Alto of the Real Alcázar of Seville. It is one of the official residences that is closed to the public. It is mentioned that the choice of this site would be due to the control the place allows, which helps avoid prying eyes.

There have been no official statements from within the royal household. However, the various voices do not die down and, with each new revelation, the debate about privacy and public image is reopened. The queen's name returns to controversy and, according to some, King Felipe VI knows it, but he would have learned to handle it in silence.

