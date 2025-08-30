David Beckham, 50, admits the open secret about his son Romeo Beckham

David Beckham has once again found himself at the center of media attention, but this time not because of his business ventures or public appearances. The former Real Madrid footballer is going through a personal moment marked by family tensions, which have highlighted the fracture within his clan. Now, through a simple gesture on social media, he has publicly acknowledged what was already an open secret about his son Romeo Beckham.

For months, it had been said that his second son with Victoria Beckham was being an essential support for him. The distance from Brooklyn, the eldest, has caused pain in the family, but Romeo has taken on a leading role in the former footballer's life. With an apparently innocent post, he has confirmed it to his millions of followers.

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

David Beckham confirms the suspicions about Romeo Beckham

David Beckham, who turned 50 years old in 2025, has surprised his followers by sharing several photos on Instagram. In them, Romeo Beckham appears wearing sunglasses, and he himself with an identical model. In a casual tone, the former footballer has asked his followers which of the two looked better with this accessory.

The poll, which on the surface had no other intention than to entertain, hid a deeper message. By placing the young man on the same level as himself, he has implied that he shares time and complicity with the boy. Not only that, but also that there is an emotional connection between the two.

The former footballer hasn't needed to wait for his fans' responses. With determination, he has ruled that the winner was his son. Yes, the one who has become his great support in one of the most difficult moments of his life so far.

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

David Beckham: a divided family and Romeo Beckham's role

The Beckham family, made up of David and Victoria along with their four children, had always shown themselves as united in public. However, in recent months that image has begun to crack.

Brooklyn's distancing, the eldest, has marked a turning point. The conflicts between him and his brother and the tensions between his wife, Nicola Peltz, and the rest of the clan have created a cold atmosphere.

Victoria Beckham's husband is suffering especially because of this estrangement. His eldest son was always a source of pride for him, but now the relationship is nonexistent.

In this context, Romeo has gained prominence. The 22-year-old shares time with his father, and he seems to have taken on the responsibility of accompanying him in the most delicate moments.

| Instagram, @victoriabeckham

The post with the sunglasses has been interpreted as a confirmation of this new family dynamic. What seemed like a lighthearted joke on social media has become a symbol of unity between father and son. Fans haven't taken long to point it out: David relies on Romeo to cope with Brooklyn's emotional absence.

The closeness with his father is evident in the images they've shared together. Yes, projecting the image of an inseparable duo in the midst of the storm. Moreover, the young man's role goes further; it serves as a reminder that family remains a pillar, even in times of tension.

This public acknowledgment also serves as an indirect message to Brooklyn. His absence contrasts with Romeo's constant presence. The former footballer's gesture shows that his second son is now occupying a central place in his life.