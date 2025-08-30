Sergio Ramos, like you've never seen him before: Pilar Rubio is left speechless

Sergio Ramos has surprised both locals and strangers by appearing publicly in a completely unprecedented role. The Monterrey footballer, known for his career as a defender and captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team, has left everyone speechless. Among those who have been left stunned is also his wife, Pilar Rubio, who couldn't have imagined what he was about to announce.

The truth is that he has shown that he still has much to teach off the field. This time, it's not about a new business venture or a project linked to soccer. The Sevillian has publicly revealed that he's about to release his first song as a solo artist, Cibeles, which will be released on August 31.

Sergio Ramos shows himself like never before

Until now, Sergio Ramos's image was inevitably tied to a soccer ball. World champion with Spain, Madridist legend, and one of the most recognized footballers of the 21st century, he has always been identified with a passion for sports. However, he has now decided to show a different side and make his way in the world of music.

On his Instagram account, the footballer has shared a preview of the Cibeles music video. Wearing a tank top, tattoos, and a style reminiscent of many urban artists, he appears singing with a feeling that has left his followers speechless. The image is radically different from the one we have in our minds, accustomed to seeing him in his game uniform or at events.

The song's title is no coincidence either. It's a tribute to the fountain where he celebrated titles so many times with Real Madrid fans.

It's an iconic place for the footballer, who now wanted to pay tribute through music. It's a nod to Madridism that has undoubtedly stirred emotions among those who remember him lifting trophies in that emblematic setting.

Reactions to Sergio Ramos's bomb, including Pilar Rubio's

The news has sparked a flood of reactions. Many internet users have been incredulous upon discovering Sergio Ramos as a singer. They have expressed their surprise with messages like "I'm perplexed," "What is this?," and "Oh my goodness."

Among the most perplexed is his wife, Pilar Rubio. Although she knew about his passion for music, she didn't think he would dare to take this step. She is still so shocked that, for now, she hasn't posted any video of her husband in his new role; she probably needs to process the situation.

Others, however, haven't hesitated to applaud his courage. In fact, they've congratulated him for daring to start another professional stage so different from the one that brought him fame.

Of course, without forgetting that there are those who are absolutely opposed to the step Ramos has taken. Some have even stated that they don't like his way of singing.

As happens with everything surrounding the Andalusian defender, controversy and expectation are guaranteed. What is indisputable is that he has achieved what few manage to do: capture the public's attention beyond his original profession. With this announcement, he has shown that he isn't afraid of challenges and that he's willing to reinvent himself.