Elsa Pataky shows a photo of her son Sasha that confirms what everyone suspected

Elsa Pataky has once again put her private life in the media spotlight. The reason is that she has shared on social media a picture of her son Sasha that has confirmed what everyone suspected about him.

Yes, the photo has revealed that, as rumored, the little one is a true surf fan, just like his father, Chris Hemsworth. This passion has now led him to achieve a significant success, which has made the actress proud.

| Instagram, @elsapataky

Elsa Pataky confirms Sasha's passion for surfing

Elsa Pataky, who is very active on Instagram, wanted to dedicate a special space to her little Sasha, who is 11 years old, in the middle of the summer season. In the post, the boy appears after winning a surfing competition in Byron Bay, the idyllic Australian spot where they live. In the featured image, he is seen smiling, lifted on the shoulders of his rivals, which reflects the excitement of victory and the camaraderie typical of this sport.

The gesture by the Spanish actress has not gone unnoticed, since it confirms a rumor that had been circulating in her circle for some time. It was known that the children of the couple usually accompanied their father during his surfing sessions. Now it is clear that at least one of them has inherited the passion and talent needed to stand out in the water.

In addition to the main snapshot, Elsa Pataky has shared several more images, such as the competition ranking with the boy's name as the winner. In another one, she is seen following the competition nervously, like any mother who watches her child's performance live. That detail has been especially commented on, as it shows her in a more intimate and natural side, far from the Hollywood star image.

Reactions to Elsa Pataky's post

The reaction on social media hasn't taken long. Thousands of followers have celebrated Sasha's achievement, highlighting the importance of children finding a sports passion.

Others have pointed out the resemblance to Chris Hemsworth, a well-known lover of this discipline who has been practicing it for decades on the Australian coasts. For many, the snapshot is confirmation that the passion for the sea is already a family tradition.

| Instagram, @elsapataky

The photo published by Elsa Pataky has also highlighted the boy's talent, as well as the influence his circle has on him. His father, in addition to his successful film career, has always defended the importance of keeping a life connected to nature. For him, surfing is not just a sport, but a philosophy that combines exercise, connection with the ocean, and personal balance.

That passion has been passed on to his children since they were little. It is not unusual to see the whole family on the beaches of Byron Bay, enjoying days in wetsuits and sunshine. In this context, it is logical that Sasha has grown up with a board under his arm and that today he is beginning to show outstanding skills.

The actress has not hesitated to show it publicly, knowing that this kind of post generates great interest. After all, it is a moment that reflects universal values: self-improvement, effort, and maternal pride.