Victoria Federica (24) receives happy news that surprises Infanta Elena

Days after the end of her relationship with Borja Moreno was confirmed, Victoria Federica has received the best news. According to what has emerged on social media, at just 24 years old, she has managed to achieve one of her goals, something that has truly impressed Infanta Elena.

Despite belonging to King Felipe VI's family, a few years ago, Victoria Federica made it very clear which professional path she wanted to follow. In fact, she didn't think twice when it came to leaving everything behind to devote herself to her greatest passion: content creation.

During all this time, with Infanta Elena's disapproval, Victoria Federica has devoted herself wholeheartedly to making a name for herself in the world of influencers. This effort has already started to bear fruit.

As communicator and royalty expert José Moreno has stated on social media, she has become one of the nominees for the new edition of the Forbes Awards:

"Victoria Federica, niece of Felipe VI, who has 374,000 followers on Instagram, has been nominated for the Forbes Awards in the 2025 Best Content Creators category."

Thanks to her content focused on travel and photo shoots, Victoria Federica has managed to establish herself on social media as one of the most followed influencers in our country. In fact, you only have to look at her number of followers to realize it.

That's why this year, Forbes didn't think twice about including her name on the list of nominees. This information has undoubtedly left her mother, Infanta Elena very impressed.

In the category in which she is competing, the Forbes Awards distinguish quality and relevance in digital content creation in Spain. They take into account both high-reach profiles and those offering more specialized proposals.

In this context, Victoria Federica shares her nomination with well-known figures such as Lidia Torrent, María Pombo, Lola Lolita, Sergio Peldanyos, or Plex, among many others.

Moreover, in its latest publication, the magazine hasn't limited itself to listing the names of the selected influencers. It also includes a brief description of each one. This is what it said in Victoria Federica's case:

"Victoria Federica de Todos los Santos de Marichalar y Borbón is the second daughter of Infanta Elena de Borbón y Grecia and Jaime de Marichalar, granddaughter of the emeritus kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Sofía de Grecia, niece of the current king Felipe VI, and fifth in line to the Spanish throne. Is anything else needed to be an influencer and socialite of the highest level?"

As expected, reactions to Victoria Federica's nomination haven't taken long to appear. In fact, several social media users have quickly shared their opinions on the matter.

"It's unbelievable that in 2025 we're still applauding people for having a last name and living off their story. Meanwhile, thousands strive every day without recognition," wrote one internet user. "Well, we have to give her some award so it looks like she's doing something," another person stated harshly.