Confirmed: Felipe VI and his wife reach an agreement for the good of the royal family

Casa Real is starting September with a decision that marks a turning point in the routine of its members. With the imminent return of Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the Palacio de la Zarzuela, their majesties have made it clear that the well-being of the Royal Family is a priority. Felipe VI and Letizia have shown that they've made a personal agreement that will benefit everyone: the care of an organic garden within the gardens of the Pabellón del Príncipe.

It's no secret that both Felipe VI and Doña Letizia have always kept a close eye on their diet, opting for a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Now, with the return to the official agenda and the need to face a demanding pace, they've decided to rely on this natural space, which has become a true refuge.

| Europa Press

Located next to a stream that runs through the Zarzuela, the garden covers about 10,764 sq. ft. (1,000 m²), with fruit trees, seasonal vegetables, and a greenhouse. Queen Letizia, especially committed to healthy living and a sustainable lifestyle, has been one of the main driving forces behind this initiative.

Felipe VI is aware of the need to keep the natural spaces of his official residence

However, the king has also shown a growing interest in keeping this corner, inherited from the tradition of his predecessors and now adapted to current needs.

| Europa Press

Together, they've chosen an eco-friendly mindset, convinced that growing their own food guarantees freshness and quality. In addition, they want a healthier environment for their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, and for Queen Sofía, who also enjoys the fruits of this space.

Felipe VI and his wife are personally involved in keeping the Royal Family's diet healthy

The Pabellón del Príncipe, the residence of the royals, has 19,375 sq. ft. (1,800 m²) spread over four floors, surrounded by about 39,537 acres (16,000 ha) of green areas. These include a swimming pool, paddle tennis court, solarium, and swings, but without a doubt the most special corner is this garden, which has become a symbol of commitment to the future.

The decision by Felipe VI and his wife to personally care for this space is seen as a strategic and family agreement, designed to guarantee the well-being of the Royal Family. Thanks to it, the Royal Family can enjoy a varied, organic, and pesticide-free diet. This gesture reflects not only their healthy lifestyle, but also their determination to leave a legacy of sustainability within the institution.