Monumental review from a legendary former La Liga player to Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer has always had figures capable of speaking without mincing words. In this case, a former footballer has once again become the protagonist because of his statements against a sports legend. His testimony has sparked debate, especially because of what he said about the Portuguese player.

The memory of that match at El Sadar is still alive. The atmosphere was hostile, the home fans were putting on the pressure, and the Portuguese star was visibly upset. The former footballer's account describes an attitude that, according to him, was far from exemplary.

"Cristiano was fired up from the warm-up at El Sadar"

The former footballer said the stands were whistling at the Portuguese player nonstop. During the warm-up, he claimed that he even kicked balls toward the crowd. For him, that behavior showed that Cristiano couldn't handle the pressure in Navarra.

| Twitter

The match soon heated up even more. A foul against Camuñas lit the spark. The former striker stepped in to defend his teammate and there was a mutual shove. The Portuguese player, annoyed, asked him who he was and how much he earned.

The confrontation didn't stay on the field, it continued afterward

The tensions didn't end with the final whistle. The former footballer recounted that the argument continued in the tunnel to the locker rooms. There, in addition to Cristiano, Sergio Ramos also appeared. The three players faced off very seriously and without hesitation.

| Canva

The former striker admitted that he left outraged. He felt that the Portuguese player's attitude had been arrogant. He acknowledged that as a goal scorer he was unbelievable, but his behavior was far from ideal.

The protagonist was Walter Pandiani, the Rifle of Osasuna

It was Walter Pandiani who gave this unfiltered testimony in an interview. The Uruguayan recalled everything with the clarity that characterizes him. He explained that Mourinho even accused him of seeking free fame. For him, those words were offensive and totally unfair.

Pandiani insisted that he didn't need publicity. He recalled that he had spent eleven years in the First Division. He asserted that his career spoke for itself and that he never needed to invent controversies to be relevant.

Beyond his criticism, the Rifle also made room for praise. He referred to the youth player Gonzalo, whom he compared to Raúl. According to him, the young Madridist should stay at the white club for many years. "He's fascinating, he's the new Raúl," he said enthusiastically.

Old memories against Real Madrid and with Eto'o

The former striker also recalled one of the most memorable matches. That victory for Mallorca at Bernabéu by 5-1 (1-5) still excites him. He said the white team couldn't believe what was happening. He was especially proud of his partnership with Samuel Eto'o. He said they formed a magnificent duo.

The Rifle Pandiani spoke without filters, as always. He harshly criticized Cristiano, praised Gonzalo and Valverde, and recalled his feats against Real Madrid. His testimony shows that, even as time passes, there are stories that are never forgotten.