Sources close to Buckingham Palace admit the rumors about King Charles III's health

It was in February 2024 when the people of the United Kingdom had to hold their breath at the unexpected announcement from Charles III. The king, who had ascended to the throne just two years earlier, in November 2022, publicly announced that he was suffering from cancer. At that time, no details were given about the type of illness or the affected area, but it was confirmed that Charles III would begin treatment very soon.

Since then, the progression of his condition has been surrounded by secrecy, although more than a year and a half later, rumors about his fragile situation are starting to intensify. Despite his diagnosis, Charles III hasn't abandoned his institutional duties. Even during the toughest phases of treatment, the monarch has kept an active schedule, interrupted only by a few days of hospitalization.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

This attitude has earned him recognition from part of the public, but it hasn't managed to silence the voices of experts and close associates who consider progressive deterioration inevitable. "He is 76 years old and now he is very frail. He knows his end is near," a source close to the palace told the tabloid Radar Online.

Charles III's inner circle has leaked important information about his condition

In recent days, Charles III's appearances have caused even more speculation. During a walk at his Norfolk residence, he was seen leaning on a cane, which prompted direct questions about his condition.

| Europa Press

Charles, visibly tired, replied with a phrase that hasn't gone unnoticed: "I'm doing everything I can." A brief but revealing confession that many interpret as an admission that the battle against cancer is becoming increasingly difficult.

British media echo the information about Charles III

British media have also pointed out that Charles III doesn't let go of the cane at any time. Meanwhile, in private, he may have turned to drinking whisky to ease physical pain and emotional despair.

| Europa Press

Although Buckingham Palace avoids making official statements, several close sources have begun to acknowledge that the rumors about his health are true. Charles III is in an extremely delicate situation.

"This tragic admission is the latest sign that he is fighting a losing battle against cancer," they state in Radar Online. Although Charles hasn't stopped fulfilling his duties, everything indicates that the immediate future of Charles III is marked by uncertainty and concern. Both within the United Kingdom and in the rest of the world.