Andreu Genestra's confession, the chef of Infanta Sofía: 'She is very...'

Andreu Genestra, the chef responsible for filling Infanta Sofía's and her family's stomachs, has broken his silence. In a recent interview, among many other confidences, the Mallorcan has revealed Infanta Sofía's lesser-known tastes.

If a few months ago it was Leonor who revealed her sister's favorite dish, now it is the chef who is adding his two cents. Little by little, more details about Sofía are coming to light, as she is gaining prominence by leaps and bounds.

| Europa Press

Andreu Genestra reveals the lesser-known side of Infanta Sofía

The renowned chef Andreu Genestra has offered an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes of royal receptions at Marivent. In particular, he has revealed aspects about the preferences of the Royal Family, including Infanta Sofía.

"She has a real sweet tooth," Genestra confessed in his latest interview on the program D Corazón. The chef highlighted that there has been a change in the Royal Family's menu trend during their stay at Marivent. Andreu has become the trusted chef of the Royal Household, and this is already the third time they have relied on him.

| Casa Real

The Mallorcan was responsible for delighting the palates of the guests received by the Royal Family at the traditional reception in Mallorca. For this reason, he knows their tastes better than anyone, including those of Infanta Sofía.

Genestra himself, always humble and approachable, acknowledged that the infantas lean toward desserts. He clarified that it is not only the girls, but the entire family has different preferences. While they have a sweet tooth, the king and queen prefer garden products, seafood, and flavors from the sea.

In that range of flavors, there were offerings such as sweet potato churro with chocolate and an exquisite ice cream made of cherry, maraschino, and vanilla. It was precisely the latter that, according to Andreu Genestra, was a hit. When joking about which sweet had won over the most, Infanta Sofía did not hesitate to say that "she has a real sweet tooth."

With that phrase, the chef provided a human touch to an event full of solemnity, turning the revelation into a friendly and approachable gesture.

Infanta Sofía melts for sweets

Genestra's confession is especially striking when considering the dietary rules of the Royal Household. Queen Letizia has implemented a healthy and balanced diet at Zarzuela, where pastries and sugar in general are strictly controlled.

However, this has not prevented Infanta Sofía from melting for a good sweet. Even more so if it is made by the prestigious Mallorcan chef. After all, a processed sweet is not the same as one created to suit a royal palate.

| Instagram, @casonadejovellanos

"There was a clear rule from the Royal Household and the family: that local products, seasonal products, be used," the chef said. This confirms the concern that all preparations be as healthy as possible.

Infanta Sofía is not just a protocol figure; she is a young woman with simple and universal cravings. Like taking pleasure in a well-made, sweet ice cream. That confidence from Genestra makes many feel connected to her, recognizing in that passion for sweets a familiar and human trait.

In that setting, the revelation that Infanta Sofía and her sister have a weakness for desserts takes on a special charm. The contrast between the solemnity of the event and such an everyday confession brings us closer to the Royal Family and to the infanta in particular. Because once again, her naturalness is made clear and how, behind her institutional role, there is a young woman with weaknesses and temptations.