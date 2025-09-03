Rafa Nadal and his sister, Maribel Nadal, issue an immediate statement: 'Some...'

Rafa Nadal is making headlines again beyond the courts. The champion from Manacor has made a public appearance after weeks of silenceaccompanied by someone very close: his sister Maribel Nadal. His presence hasn't gone unnoticed and has led to a statement that has sparked curiosity among his followers.

The tennis player's reappearance has coincided with a very significant event in his homeland. This moment has been marked not only by sports, but also by the emotion of a new personal stage. Since then, media attention hasn't stopped focusing on the Mallorcan and on the words he has wanted to share.

| Instagram, @rafanadalacademy

Nadal reappears at his academy in Manacor

The setting chosen for this reappearance couldn't be more symbolic: the Rafa Nadal Academy, located in his homeland. There, a new edition of the Rafa Nadal Open by Movistar was held, a tournament that's part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Over the years, this event has become an essential reference for the world of tennis.

Nadal appeared relaxed and approachable, enjoying the matches and the company of the fans. On social media he shared a photo along with some words that reflect the importance of this tournament for him.

"This week I've been able to enjoy some matches at the Rafa Nadal Academy, where we're organizing this very special tournament once again. We'll be waiting for you next weekend!"

His presence confirmed that, although retired from professional courts, Nadal keeps a strong connection with tennis. The academy is now his great sporting legacy and also the place where young prospects train inspired by his career.

| Instagram, @rafanadalacademy

Rafa and Maribel Nadal speak out

The most talked-about moment of his appearance was the release of an immediate statement together with his sister Maribel. Both chose the same platform to share their words, which quickly made headlines. "Some moments are special and deserve to be shared with those who always support us," they said.

The phrase was interpreted as a clear reference both to the tournament and to the personal situation the tennis player is going through. The bond between Rafa and Maribel was reflected not only in their gestures, but also in the warm tone of the message. The statement served to confirm rumors and reinforce the image of family unity at a key moment.

This gesture caused a wave of comments on social media and in the press. For many, Nadal's words symbolize the transition from his sports career to a stage focused on his personal life, but always accompanied by his roots and his family.

| Europa Press

First appearance after the birth of his son Miquel

Beyond tennis and the statement, this reappearance had an added emotional value: it was the first time Nadal appeared publicly after the birth of his second son. Little Miquel was born on August 7 and filled with joy the family that the Mallorcan has formed with Xisca Perelló.

The tennis player took the opportunity to thank everyone for the congratulations he received: "Thank you for all the messages of affection you've sent us for the birth of our second son," he said with emotion. The news was received with enthusiasm by his followers, who celebrated this new stage of his life.

In recent interviews, Nadal had already acknowledged that his life has taken a U-turn since he became a father. He now devotes most of his time to his children and his wife, reorganizing his schedule to be more present in daily family life. This is a side that shows a more human and approachable Rafa.